Horseboarding UK championship round to be held at Scampston Hall's Yorkshire Game and Country Fair

The stunning parklands of Scampston Hall provide the ideal location to experience all the countryside has to offer.

The fair promises something for everyone, from serious game enthusiasts who enjoy the thrill of the sporting aspect of the countryside, to those simply looking for a great day out to spend with the family.

This year sees a new and exciting attraction for Yorkshire Game and Country Fair, as Horseboarding UK brings an exhilarating championship round to the main arena.This fast-growing, extreme sport combines horse and rider towing a boarder on an offroad skateboard around a complex course at speeds of around 30mph.

Competitiors taking part in the extreme sport can travel at speeds of up to 30mph

Horses and riders work together to achieve incredible feats of skill and agility against the clock.

Other attractions include: scurry driving, mounted games, clay shooting, gun dog scurries, ferrets, terriers, lurchers, gun dog demonstrations, fun dog show, heavy horses (Sunday only), air rifles, flycasting, chainsaw carving, falconry, archery, reptiles, vintage vehicles, tractor pulling, fairground, trade stands, autojumble, craft/food marquee, children’s inflatables and go-karts, working displays, various catering outlets and a licensed bar.

Whatever your age or experience Yorkshire Game and Country Fair offers the opportunity to discover and learn about country sports and pursuits, all under the guidance of leading experts within their particular field.

Scampston Hall is situated five miles north-east of Malton on the A64.

Horseboarding will feature at Scampston Hall's Yorkshire Game and Country Fair

The Yorkshire Game and Country Fair is open from 9am to 5pm both days with free car parking.

