Horseboarding UK championship round to be held at Scampston Hall's Yorkshire Game and Country Fair
On Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 May Scampston Hall, near Malton, will once again host the prestigious Yorkshire Game and Country Fair.
The stunning parklands of Scampston Hall provide the ideal location to experience all the countryside has to offer.
The fair promises something for everyone, from serious game enthusiasts who enjoy the thrill of the sporting aspect of the countryside, to those simply looking for a great day out to spend with the family.
This year sees a new and exciting attraction for Yorkshire Game and Country Fair, as Horseboarding UK brings an exhilarating championship round to the main arena.This fast-growing, extreme sport combines horse and rider towing a boarder on an offroad skateboard around a complex course at speeds of around 30mph.
Horses and riders work together to achieve incredible feats of skill and agility against the clock.
Other attractions include: scurry driving, mounted games, clay shooting, gun dog scurries, ferrets, terriers, lurchers, gun dog demonstrations, fun dog show, heavy horses (Sunday only), air rifles, flycasting, chainsaw carving, falconry, archery, reptiles, vintage vehicles, tractor pulling, fairground, trade stands, autojumble, craft/food marquee, children’s inflatables and go-karts, working displays, various catering outlets and a licensed bar.
Whatever your age or experience Yorkshire Game and Country Fair offers the opportunity to discover and learn about country sports and pursuits, all under the guidance of leading experts within their particular field.
The Yorkshire Game and Country Fair is open from 9am to 5pm both days with free car parking.
Discounted tickets are available until May 10. To find out more visit www. https://outdoorshows.co.uk/yorkshire-game-and-country-fair/.