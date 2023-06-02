News you can trust since 1882
Humber NHS Trust to organise wellbeing walks across Bridlington area to help improve residents' mental health

The Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust has teamed up with Mental Health Mates to host a series of ‘wellbeing walks’ in the Bridlington area.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 16:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 16:24 BST

The main aim of these walks is to encourage more people to get out and about, taking positive steps to support their general health and wellbeing, meet new people in their area and enjoy the summer weather.

Each walk will be approximately three to five kilometres long, following an accessible route, to encourage a diverse range of attendees. Getting outside, frequent exercise, and time spent in nature are all things which are proven to assist with mental health.

The walks have been designed to be relaxing and are an opportunity to take in the stunning scenery and chat to others.

Wellbeing walks are set to take place in Bridlington this July to help people connect with nature and improve mental health.Wellbeing walks are set to take place in Bridlington this July to help people connect with nature and improve mental health.
    Monday 10 July – Bridlington:

    Meet in the car park at Bridlington Leisure Centre, Promenade, at 1pm to have a walk towards Sewerby and back.

    Monday 17 July – Withernsea:

    Meet at the Leisure Centre, Station Road, at 1pm to take a walk along the promenade and back through the town.

    Rain or shine, the walks are planned to go ahead, so it is encouraged that participants check the weather and wear appropriate clothing.

    To join a walk, no pre-booking is required, just arrive at the meeting location at the appointed time.

    People can also register for an account with the Recovery and Wellbeing College website, to benefit a number of wellbeing courses, face-to-face sessions, and online meet ups.

    Email [email protected] or call 0800 9177752 for more information on the wellbeing walks.

