The Race the Waves Vintage Beach Race festival will be held on the town’s south beach, below South Marine Drive, with the popular event starting at Burton Fleming on Thursday, April 20.

The racing will take place on Saturday and Sunday April 22 and 23, while the hotrod cars and pilots will be situated on Church Green in the Old Town on Friday, April 21.

The free to attend weekend provides a family friendly alternative motoring attraction which draws on influences from the historical use of the Yorkshire Coast’s firm and tidal sand for motor speed trials and racing.

This April, Bridlington is the place to be with a host of motor-themed family friendly events to choose from.

A spokesman for the organisers BACKFIRE said: “A little-known fact is that, in 1905, Filey was the first beach in the UK to host land speed record attempts.

"BACKFIRE’s Race The Waves combines influences from the early years of coastal motor racing with the post-war American hot-rodders and drag racing culture.

"We are especially grateful for the support from the Bridlington community and the continued and considerable support provided by the East Riding of Yorkshire Council and The Yorkshire Coast Bid.

"We begin our weekend on Thursday with a lunchtime gathering from 11.30am at Burton Fleming Village Hall.

Race The Waves on the south beach

This is an open invitation and especially to those who own or drive vintage and classic vehicles.

From 1pm to 1:30pm only vintage and classic vehicles will be allowed to enter High Street in the Old Town.

"On Friday, we return to The Old Town and can be found encamped on the Church Green where we perform the technical inspections to the beach-race vehicles and the registration for the pilots (beach-racers).

"We then leave the Church Green at 6pm with a cruise for vintage and classic vehicles only.

"On Saturday and Sunday, we Race The Waves along the South Bay between 10am and 4pm. This is a unique motoring spectacle and attracts visitors and interest from around the world, and is definitely not to be missed.

"New for 2023, we are Rock'n The Beach with our auto show which is kindly being organised by members of the Bridlington Lions on South Marine Drive.”

"The Bridlington CYP also is hosting our ‘Beach Racers Bash’ on Saturday from 7pm to 11pm. Go to tinyurl.com/ycr46bf2 to buy tickets.”