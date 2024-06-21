'If you get a chance, grab the tickets!’: Bridlington Spa to welcome UK’s leading tribute to Bob Dylan this summer
Awarded the Nobel prize for literature, Bob Dylan is widely regarded as one of the greatest songwriters ever, so much so that his songs have been covered by major artists in almost every genre.
The Rob Dylan Band was formed by a group of musicians who share a passion for the songs of Bob Dylan and have become the UK's leading tribute to the legendary songsmith.
They combine powerful arrangements and their own exciting 'Rolling Thunder Revue’ style performance to bring together the very best of Dylan's work.
Iconic songs such as ‘Blowin in the Wind’, ‘Like a Rolling Stone’, ‘All Along the Watchtower’, ‘Forever Young’, ‘Knocking on Heaven's Door’, ‘Mr Tambourine Man’ and more will be performed at the historic Bridlington Spa venue.
The event promises to be an evening full of legendary lyrics and incredible tunes.
Emma Truelove, Radio Royal host, said: "Their arrangements of Dylan classics rocked! If you get a chance, grab the tickets!"
The Rob Dylan Band will be performing at Bridlington Spa on July 26, with doors opening at 7:30pm.
Visit https://www.bridspa.com/whats-on/events/?entry=00-robdyl for tickets for more information.
This event has been organised in collaboration with the Bridlington-based theatre group 'Harbourside Productions’. Visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552296322307 to find out more.
