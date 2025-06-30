The Nao Victoria enters Scarborough harbour.placeholder image
The Nao Victoria enters Scarborough harbour.

IN PICTURES: 11 stunning photos as 16th Century Spanish Galleon arrives in Scarborough

By Claudia Bowes
Published 30th Jun 2025, 14:21 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2025, 14:44 BST
Here is a selection of awe-inspiring photos as the long-awaited Spanish Galleon makes its dramatic entrance to Scarborough’s harbour.

A full-scale replica of the Nao Victoria, which became the first ship to circumnavigate the globe more than 500 years ago, arrived and was moored at North Wharf Quay on June 27.

The Nao Victoria left Seville in 1519 and returned to the same city in 1522, having successfully sailed across three oceans and along the edge of four continents.

Residents and visitors have the opportunity to come onboard a replica of the vessel and hear how its crew helped change the course of maritime history under the command of Juan Sebastián Elcano.

The Nao Victoria’s arrival follows the Galeón Andalucía’s successful stay last summer, which attracted thousands of families to both Scarborough and Whitby.

Visitors can step onboard the Nao Victoria between 10am and 8pm every day until Sunday, July 6.

Visit the Visit North Yorkshire website at https://visitnorthyorkshire.com/index/nao-victoria or the Nao Victoria website directly at https://tickets.fundacionnaovictoria.org/ to find out more information about the ship and buy tickets.

Visitors gather to see the vessel.

1. The Spanish Galleon replica Nao Victoria arrives in Scarborough

Visitors gather to see the vessel. Photo: Richard Ponter

Old and new - the arrival of the Nao Victoria.

2. The Spanish Galleon replica Nao Victoria arrives in Scarborough

Old and new - the arrival of the Nao Victoria. Photo: Richard Ponter

The full-scale replica of the Nao Victoria.

3. The Spanish Galleon replica Nao Victoria arrives in Scarborough

The full-scale replica of the Nao Victoria. Photo: Richard Ponter

The arrival was delayed but well worth the wait.

4. The Spanish Galleon replica Nao Victoria arrives in Scarborough

The arrival was delayed but well worth the wait. Photo: Richard Ponter

