Here is a selection of 13 photos of the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s annual Puffin Festival, which includes a weekend full of activities.

The Yorkshire Puffin Festival, funded and supported by Yorkshire Coast BID, takes place at the Trust’s Flamborough Cliffs nature reserve and is packed full of puffin fun.

David Craven, East Regional Manager for Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, said: :“Watching puffins at Flamborough is one of the best wildlife watching spectacles in Yorkshire. It’s an experience that brings delight to so many people, we’re so lucky to have them – so what better way to celebrate them than with a weekend of activities with tours. These wonderful birds also need our help, through protection of their fishing grounds and food supply to their fragile marine habitat, we’ll be helping people to take action over the weekend too.”

The festival will take place on May 13 and 14, at Flamborough Cliffs nature reserve.

May is the perfect time to see the puffins as they return from spending a chilly winter out at sea.

Some activities, including the boat trip require pre-booking, but there will be lots happening to drop-in or book on the day. The festival Puffin HQ to find out more will be based at North Landing, where parking and refreshments are also available.

For those who can’t get to the coast for the Yorkshire Puffin Festival, there’s plenty to enjoy online at ywt.org.uk/puffin-fest where people can become a Puffin Protector.

Visit: https://www.ywt.org.uk/yorkshire-puffin-festival/plan-your-adventure for more information and for details on how to book.

1 . The Yorkshire Puffin Festival There will be a Yorkshire Puffin Contest to find Yorkshire's best puffin performer, with a prize for the best entry.

2 . The Yorkshire Puffin Festival Visitors can take part in 'Peering at Puffins' from the clifftop with Yorkshire Wildlife Trust's expert volunteers, as part of a guided walk.

3 . The Yorkshire Puffin Festival There will be boat trips by traditional fishing coble to discover the rugged coastline and spot some seabirds from a different angle.

4 . The Yorkshire Puffin Festival Visitors can also take part in a beach clean to help look after other marine wildlife as well as the famous puffins.