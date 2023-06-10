2 . Hardraw Force, River Ure

Swim in the pool at the foot of England`s highest unbroken waterfall. The land is owned by the Green Dragon Pub and there is a small entrance fee but parking is extensive and you can even camp on site. Swim where Robin Hood Prince of Thieves bathed in the film. The only warning is that it is cold and of course stones can also fall down with the water. Photo: www.wildswimming.co.uk