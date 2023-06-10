North Yorkshire’s diverse and varied landscape has wild swimmers spoilt for choice with enthusiasts seeking out the best hidden spots this summer.
North Yorkshire’s plentiful crystal-clear plunge pools, waterfalls, gorges, weirs and fast flowing rivers will have those seeking budget friendly outdoor fun exploring the Yorkshire dales.
Here is a selection of the some of the best and most beautiful locations on offer, taken from the Wild Guide series latest edition, North East England, which includes locations in the Yorkshire Dales and Moors.
1. Thomason Foss, North York Moors National Park
A plunge pool (20m) set beneath an impressive Waterfall at the head of a woodland walk. Starting point at Beck Hole is picturesque. Photo: wildswimming.co.uk
2. Hardraw Force, River Ure
Swim in the pool at the foot of England`s highest unbroken waterfall. The land is owned by the Green Dragon Pub and there is a small entrance fee but parking is extensive and you can even camp on site. Swim where Robin Hood Prince of Thieves bathed in the film. The only warning is that it is cold and of course stones can also fall down with the water. Photo: www.wildswimming.co.uk
3. Kisdon Force, River Swale
Two spectacular waterfalls deep in a woody gorge. One is 5m high with 80m plunge pool, open and awe-inspiring. The other is 12m high with a 50m wide plunge pool which is both deep and dark. Photo: http://www.wildswimming.co.uk/
4. Ingleton Gorge, River Doe
A busy walk with concrete gangways and many spectacular pools but attracts the crowds in summer. Thornton Force is most popular waterfall on the trail. Photo: http://www.wildswimming.co.uk