Let us know if one of these stunning classic cars are yours!

IN PICTURES: 17 photos from the 'Icons of Cool' Yorkshire Porsche Festival at Bridlington's Sewerby Hall

Here is a selection of fantastic photos from a1960s event at Sewerby Hall, which included the R7 Yorkshire Porsche Festival.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 11th Jul 2023, 16:51 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 16:52 BST

The event was 1960s themed, with visitors invited to dress up for the occasion. The best dressed had a chance of winning a prize, so many fantastic vintage outfits could be seen at Sewerby Hall.

There were a number of classic Porsche cars at the event, bringing petrol-heads from far and wide to watch the display.

Visit www.sewerbyhall.co.uk for more events at Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

Email [email protected] if you would like to add photos to the list.

The special event took place at Sewerby Hall and Gardens on Sunday, 9 July.

1. Photos from the R7 Yorkshire Porsche Festival

The special event took place at Sewerby Hall and Gardens on Sunday, 9 July. Photo: TCF Photography

The main event was the R7 Yorkshire Porsche Festival, Icons of Cool with Porsche Hull.

2. Photos from the R7 Yorkshire Porsche Festival

The main event was the R7 Yorkshire Porsche Festival, Icons of Cool with Porsche Hull. Photo: TCF Photography

Porsche Club GB showcased the very best of Porsche Classics at the event.

3. Photos from the R7 Yorkshire Porsche Festival

Porsche Club GB showcased the very best of Porsche Classics at the event. Photo: TCF Photography

A variety of food and drinks stalls were located around the grounds, with activities to keep the little ones entertained.

4. Photos from the R7 Yorkshire Porsche Festival

A variety of food and drinks stalls were located around the grounds, with activities to keep the little ones entertained. Photo: TCF Photography

