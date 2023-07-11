IN PICTURES: 17 photos from the 'Icons of Cool' Yorkshire Porsche Festival at Bridlington's Sewerby Hall

Here is a selection of fantastic photos from a1960s event at Sewerby Hall, which included the R7 Yorkshire Porsche Festival.

The event was 1960s themed, with visitors invited to dress up for the occasion. The best dressed had a chance of winning a prize, so many fantastic vintage outfits could be seen at Sewerby Hall.

There were a number of classic Porsche cars at the event, bringing petrol-heads from far and wide to watch the display.

Visit www.sewerbyhall.co.uk for more events at Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

Email [email protected] if you would like to add photos to the list.

1 . Photos from the R7 Yorkshire Porsche Festival The special event took place at Sewerby Hall and Gardens on Sunday, 9 July. Photo: TCF Photography Photo Sales

2 . Photos from the R7 Yorkshire Porsche Festival The main event was the R7 Yorkshire Porsche Festival, Icons of Cool with Porsche Hull. Photo: TCF Photography Photo Sales

3 . Photos from the R7 Yorkshire Porsche Festival Porsche Club GB showcased the very best of Porsche Classics at the event. Photo: TCF Photography Photo Sales

4 . Photos from the R7 Yorkshire Porsche Festival A variety of food and drinks stalls were located around the grounds, with activities to keep the little ones entertained. Photo: TCF Photography Photo Sales