IN PICTURES: 17 photos from the 'Icons of Cool' Yorkshire Porsche Festival at Bridlington's Sewerby Hall
Here is a selection of fantastic photos from a1960s event at Sewerby Hall, which included the R7 Yorkshire Porsche Festival.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 11th Jul 2023, 16:51 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 16:52 BST
The event was 1960s themed, with visitors invited to dress up for the occasion. The best dressed had a chance of winning a prize, so many fantastic vintage outfits could be seen at Sewerby Hall.
There were a number of classic Porsche cars at the event, bringing petrol-heads from far and wide to watch the display.
