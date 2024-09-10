IN PICTURES: 17 photos of incredible brick dinosaurs currently on display at Bridlington’s Sewerby Hall

New for 2024, ‘Dinosaurs’ is the unique tour from Iconic Bricks, showcasing at Sewerby Hall and Gardens as part of this year’s ‘Summer of Fun’ programme.

The tour features 18 life-sized brick models dotted around the hall’s grounds, meticulously designed to awe and inspire audiences of all ages.

Due to the popularity of the dinosaur models, Iconic Bricks are extending their stay at Sewerby Hall and Gardens until Monday, September 23.

From Triceratops to a baby T-Rex, the grounds of Sewerby Hall feature some of the most famous and recognisable dinosaurs, ensuring that families and visitors alike are entertained whilst venturing into a prehistoric world.

Each of the installations features a plaque with information about how many Lego pieces the dinosaur is made from and how long it took to craft. Some of the models took up to 400 hours and 250,000 pieces to complete.

Councillor Nick Coultish, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said: “It’s wonderful to see the extension of such a fantastic event at Sewerby Hall and Gardens. Iconic Bricks provides visitors with a lot of joy and this year’s new dinosaur theme is proving to be extremely popular!’’

Visit https://www.sewerbyhall.co.uk/whats-on/iconic-bricks/ to find out more information, download the Dino Trail and buy a day pass.

Sewerby Hall, Gardens and Zoo will be open daily for all visitors, standard admission charges apply.

Check out the photos below!

