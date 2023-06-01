IN PICTURES: 19 photos from a walk-around at Bridlington Animal Park
Here is a selection of photos taken at Bridlington Animal Park- a must-see attraction for any animal lover visiting the Yorkshire Coast.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 1st Jun 2023, 12:05 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 12:06 BST
Bridlington Animal Park is located on Covert Lane, Carnaby, Bridlington, and can be found by following signposts from the town centre.
The animal park is home to a number of unusual animals, ranging from flamingos, owls and other birds, to raccoons, lemurs and other mammals.
The park offers many different experiences, including a ‘Meet the Meerkat’ experience and many birds of prey events.
There is also a playground for children to enjoy as well as a gift shop.
Visit https://bridlingtonanimalpark.co.uk/ to find out more.
