Is your favourite animal in the selection?

IN PICTURES: 19 photos from a walk-around at Bridlington Animal Park

Here is a selection of photos taken at Bridlington Animal Park- a must-see attraction for any animal lover visiting the Yorkshire Coast.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 1st Jun 2023, 12:05 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 12:06 BST

Bridlington Animal Park is located on Covert Lane, Carnaby, Bridlington, and can be found by following signposts from the town centre.

The animal park is home to a number of unusual animals, ranging from flamingos, owls and other birds, to raccoons, lemurs and other mammals.

The park offers many different experiences, including a ‘Meet the Meerkat’ experience and many birds of prey events.

There is also a playground for children to enjoy as well as a gift shop.

Visit https://bridlingtonanimalpark.co.uk/ to find out more.

Stunning Peacocks free roam across the animal park and are the first welcome to visitors as they arrive.

Stunning Peacocks free roam across the animal park and are the first welcome to visitors as they arrive. Photo: Claudia Bowes

This Rusty Spotted Cat was having an afternoon nap in the shade.

This Rusty Spotted Cat was having an afternoon nap in the shade. Photo: Claudia Bowes

This group of scarlet ibis were exceptionally eye-catching due to their vibrant colour.

This group of scarlet ibis were exceptionally eye-catching due to their vibrant colour. Photo: Claudia Bowes

Ostriches are large flightless birds that are known for their incredible running speed.

Ostriches are large flightless birds that are known for their incredible running speed. Photo: Claudia Bowes

