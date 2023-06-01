Here is a selection of photos taken at Bridlington Animal Park- a must-see attraction for any animal lover visiting the Yorkshire Coast.

Bridlington Animal Park is located on Covert Lane, Carnaby, Bridlington, and can be found by following signposts from the town centre.

The animal park is home to a number of unusual animals, ranging from flamingos, owls and other birds, to raccoons, lemurs and other mammals.

The park offers many different experiences, including a ‘Meet the Meerkat’ experience and many birds of prey events.

There is also a playground for children to enjoy as well as a gift shop.

Visit https://bridlingtonanimalpark.co.uk/ to find out more.

Stunning Peacocks free roam across the animal park and are the first welcome to visitors as they arrive.

This Rusty Spotted Cat was having an afternoon nap in the shade.

This group of scarlet ibis were exceptionally eye-catching due to their vibrant colour.

Ostriches are large flightless birds that are known for their incredible running speed.