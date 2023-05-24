News you can trust since 1882
Top things to do with the kids in Bridlington.
IN PICTURES: 19 things to do with the kids in and around Bridlington according to Tripadvisor

We’ve listed a selection of 19 top activities for children, according to Tripadvisor, in the Bridlington area.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 24th May 2023, 07:30 BST

Here is a list of some of the top child-friendly things to do in the Bridlington area on Tripadvisor.

Ranging from historic houses and pottery painting, to quirky land trains and escape rooms, the Bridlington area is full of child-friendly fun to keep the whole family entertained.

Beaches are excluded from the list to ensure a variety of activities are included.

Visit Tripadvisor’s top rated child friendly activities in the Bridlington area here.

The Pirate Ship, located in the stunning Bridlington harbour offers a short boat ride in an iconic ship for £3pp. One Tripadvisor review said "Good value, friendly Staff- nice ‘pirate’ boat ride experience up the coast and back for the kids to enjoy!"

1. Top things to do with the kids in Bridlington

The Pirate Ship, located in the stunning Bridlington harbour offers a short boat ride in an iconic ship for £3pp. One Tripadvisor review said "Good value, friendly Staff- nice ‘pirate’ boat ride experience up the coast and back for the kids to enjoy!" Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Woldgate Trekking Centre is located in Woldgate, Bridlington, and offers escorted horseback treks suitable for novice and experienced riders. One Tripadvisor review said "The stables and team were lovely. They made us feel very welcome, the horses were very friendly and easy to handle, they suited all abilities- would highly recommend to everyone."

2. Top things to do with the kids in Bridlington

Woldgate Trekking Centre is located in Woldgate, Bridlington, and offers escorted horseback treks suitable for novice and experienced riders. One Tripadvisor review said "The stables and team were lovely. They made us feel very welcome, the horses were very friendly and easy to handle, they suited all abilities- would highly recommend to everyone." Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
The Yorkshire Belle is a historic boat located in the Bridlington Harbour, which provides a range of boat trips around the stunning East Yorkshire Coastline. One Tripadvisor review said "A boat trip on the Yorkshire Belle takes me back to my childhood. A very enjoyable trip out to sea on a very hot day - something unique to Bridlington."

3. Top things to do with the kids in Bridlington

The Yorkshire Belle is a historic boat located in the Bridlington Harbour, which provides a range of boat trips around the stunning East Yorkshire Coastline. One Tripadvisor review said "A boat trip on the Yorkshire Belle takes me back to my childhood. A very enjoyable trip out to sea on a very hot day - something unique to Bridlington." Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
The RSPB Bird Reserve at Bempton Cliffs provides beautiful views of the coast and a number of nature themed activities to keep both children and adults entertained. One Tripadvisor review said "An absolute dream to see Puffins! The amount of sea birds was utterly mind blowing! It was magical to watch the birds in the natural habit. We had a hot drink and used the spotless facilities. Friendly staff. Dogs welcome too!"

4. Top things to do with the kids in Bridlington

The RSPB Bird Reserve at Bempton Cliffs provides beautiful views of the coast and a number of nature themed activities to keep both children and adults entertained. One Tripadvisor review said "An absolute dream to see Puffins! The amount of sea birds was utterly mind blowing! It was magical to watch the birds in the natural habit. We had a hot drink and used the spotless facilities. Friendly staff. Dogs welcome too!" Photo: Claudia Bowes

Photo Sales
