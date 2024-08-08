In pictures: 23 photos of crowds enjoying the action at Thornton-le-Dale Show

Among those taking prizes at the popular event on Wednesday (August 7) was C Mudd, who took top honours in several farm produce categories, including for best barley, wheat, oats and hay, in a year when the early part of the year was so wet and made farming very difficult.

There were also lots of entries in the cattle, sheep, goats and pigs section, while the poultry section was allowed to return this year after missing out due to avian flu 12 months ago.

The horses section saw either ends of the spectrum, with heavies, such as shires and Clydesdale, with miniature Shetland ponies, and even a place for retired racehorses in between.

And the big tent was crammed with tasty morsels, including cakes, jams and sloe gin.

As well as the classes, there were circus workshops, gundog demonstrations, a motorbike display and live bands.

Membership secretary Gena Douglas said: “It is a lovely, local, rural show.

“It is lovely that there are people supporting the show year upon year. Every year they come back and it’s a really good local family event.”

Gena said plans for next year’s show start in September, and there is an easy way to remember the date.

"It’s the first Wednesday or after the first Monday in August, which was chosen because the first Monday in August was traditionally a bank holiday,” she added.

Here is a selection of photos from the show, taken by photographer Simon Hulme.

