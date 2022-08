Thousands of people gathered to celebrate all aspects of country life at what is one of the largest shows in the county.

From horses to shepherd’s crooks and vintage tractors to gun dogs, there was a huge range of entries and sights.

Show president Ken Lunn said “There really has been a lot of work which has gone into the day.

"It’s nice to see the traditional things taking place again and I’d like to thank our judges, the show committee and everyone who helped.”

1. The 101st Thornton-le-Dale Show Georgina and Robbie from Thornton-le-Dale with their miniature garden entries

2. The 101st Thornton-le-Dale Show Winning entries from Glaves in Brompton by Sawdon

3. The 101st Thornton-le-Dale Show Elsie, Violet and Freya from Bridlington survey the carrot people with their grandmother Theresa

4. The 101st Thornton-le-Dale Show Good enough to eat!