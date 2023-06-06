IN PICTURES: 43 photos of what's on across Scarborough, Bridlington, Filey and Whitby

2 . What's on across the Yorkshire coast this summer

Whitby 60's Festival is set to take place at Whitby Pavilion from Friday June 9 til Sunday June 11. This event promises to be a full weekend of sixties music, featuring some of the biggest names of the 1960s. Over the past 15 years many of the 1960s biggest names have appeared and this years line up will include The Manfreds, The Kinks, Four Seasons Story and more. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast