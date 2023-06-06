IN PICTURES: 43 photos of what's on across Scarborough, Bridlington, Filey and Whitby

Here is a selection of events that are happening across the Yorkshire coast this month.
From iconic musical acts like Blondie and Sting, to food festivals, fairs and seashore safaris; there are a number of things to do along the Yorkshire coast this June.
1. What's on across the Yorkshire coast this summer
The Odyssey - 'The Trial of the Twelve Axes' is an outdoor event taking place on Saturday June 17, from 11.00am - 2.00pm. It will include a number of free family activities in Scarborough Town Centre, including face painting, balloon modelling, and art activities. There will also be two larger than life puppets moving through the town centre. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast
Whitby 60's Festival is set to take place at Whitby Pavilion from Friday June 9 til Sunday June 11. This event promises to be a full weekend of sixties music, featuring some of the biggest names of the 1960s. Over the past 15 years many of the 1960s biggest names have appeared and this years line up will include The Manfreds, The Kinks, Four Seasons Story and more. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast
Alanis UK are a live 5 piece band recreating the 90’s sound and attitude of Alanis Morissette. A special Alanis tribute show will take place at Whitby Pavilion on June 16, starting at 7:00pm. Standard tickets cost £20.00 and hits such as “Ironic”, “You Oughta Know” and “Head Over Feet” will be played. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast
Filey International Food Festival will be held on June 10 til June 11 and is organised by Filey Evron Centre. Entry is free and there will be a number of Yorkshire based stalls at the festival, including homemade cakes, gluten free food, fresh seafood, artisan chocolates, Yorkshire gin and vodka, real ale, prosecco bars and more. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast