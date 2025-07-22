IN PICTURES: Breathtaking photos from the annual Bridlington Sailing Coble Festival

It was a very wet start for the first day of this year's Sailing Coble Festival at Bridlington (19-20 July). All the stands had been set up in the Exhibition Hall (Vessel Maintenance Facility) ready to welcome visitors but the unprecedented deluge, particularly in the morning, kept some people from venturing out.

Not to be deterred, the cobles set sail mid morning with some heading south and others setting a course for Flamborough Head. Visitors increased during the afternoon and stall holders reported business had been good. Due to the weather, the entertainers had to be contained within the shed but it seemed to go well.

Sunday dawned dry but fog enveloped the harbour until the sun managed to break through and burn it off. Commemorative Certificates, together with promotional Teamac gifts courtesy of paint manufacturer Teal and Mackrill, were presented to skippers before the coble crews put out from the harbour.

A good many people had gathered on the North Pier to watch as sails were hoisted and the cobles set a course south. Exceptional sailing was enjoyed by all crews and the ex lifeboat Henry Frederick Swan was also out as if to watch over the coble fleet. After returning to harbour, and the chance to enjoy a quick brew, most crews put out again until it was time to return to moorings as the tide ebbed.

The live entertainment on stage was certainly an attraction and the sunshine encouraged

visitors to sit out and relax listening to the music and maritime songs. Two performances by the junior Flamborough Long Sword Dance team drew a large crowd and the shanty groups encouraged those present to join in with the singing.

A huge thank you must be extended to the Lords Feoffees and Assistants of the Manor of Bridlington, Henry Boot Construction Ltd and the Bridlington Harbour Commissioners, Harbour Master and staff for their great support of the Festival and for making the event possible. Thank you must also go to the various entertainers, groups, coble owners and stall holders who helped make the weekend a success despite the awful Saturday weather.

1 . Bridlington Sailing Coble Festival 2025 Flamborough Long Sword Dance junior team perform at the long-awaited event. Photo: Paul L Arro Photo Sales

2 . Bridlington Sailing Coble Festival 2025 The South Shields based Royal Diadem II sets out from Bridlington harbour on a very wet Saturday morning. Photo: Paul L Arro Photo Sales

3 . Bridlington Sailing Coble Festival 2025 Three Brothers under full sail in the Bay. Photo: Paul L Arro Photo Sales

4 . Bridlington Sailing Coble Festival 2025 Black Dog Folk was a great attraction. Photo: Paul L Arro Photo Sales