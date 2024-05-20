The Bridlington Kite Festival. John Elvin flies his kiteThe Bridlington Kite Festival. John Elvin flies his kite
In pictures: Colourful creations soar in the sky at annual Bridlington Kite Festival

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 20th May 2024, 15:03 BST
Kites of all descriptions, sizes and colours took to the air for two days of aerial displays over Sewerby Fields.

Organised by the Visit East Yorkshire Events Team, Bridlington Kite Festival is one of several major events across East Yorkshire each year that helps to boost the local economy.

The festival was held in partnership with The Northern Kite Group.

Alongside the kites, there were various food and drink stalls, fairground rides, face painting and children’s entertainment, making it an action-packed, fun-filled festival for all the family.

A spokesman for the event, via Facebook, said: “What a fantastic event. Thank you to everyone who supported us.

“We hope you enjoyed the festival this weekend.

“Your feedback would be really appreciated and all comments welcome.

“Please complete this short survey - https://loom.ly/PmbNxd4.”

A youngster having fun

1. Bridlington Kite Festival

A youngster having fun Photo: Richard Ponter

Steve Evans gets ready to fly his kite

2. Bridlington Kite Festival

Steve Evans gets ready to fly his kite Photo: Richard Ponter

Earth ready for lift off - Ian Abell readies the kite

3. Bridlington Kite Festival

Earth ready for lift off - Ian Abell readies the kite Photo: Richard Ponter

Kathryn Akers flies her kite

4. Bridlington Kite Festival

Kathryn Akers flies her kite Photo: Richard Ponter

