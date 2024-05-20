In pictures: Colourful creations soar in the sky at annual Bridlington Kite Festival

Organised by the Visit East Yorkshire Events Team, Bridlington Kite Festival is one of several major events across East Yorkshire each year that helps to boost the local economy.

The festival was held in partnership with The Northern Kite Group.

Alongside the kites, there were various food and drink stalls, fairground rides, face painting and children’s entertainment, making it an action-packed, fun-filled festival for all the family.

A spokesman for the event, via Facebook, said: “What a fantastic event. Thank you to everyone who supported us.

“We hope you enjoyed the festival this weekend.

“Your feedback would be really appreciated and all comments welcome.

“Please complete this short survey - https://loom.ly/PmbNxd4.”

1 . Bridlington Kite Festival A youngster having fun Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Bridlington Kite Festival Steve Evans gets ready to fly his kite Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Bridlington Kite Festival Earth ready for lift off - Ian Abell readies the kite Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales