Check out the photos below!placeholder image
Check out the photos below!

IN PICTURES: Crowds flock for spectacular 10th anniversary of Bridlington Kite Festival

By Claudia Bowes
Published 19th May 2025, 12:15 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 13:21 BST
Here is a selection of photos taken at this years Kite Festival, an extremely popular annual event that has been held in Bridlington for the past decade.

Hundreds of people enjoyed the Festival, which took place over the weekend (Saturday, May 17 to Sunday, May 18).

The festival, which celebrated its 10th anniversary this year, saw some of the world’s impressive inflatable kites above Sewerby cliff top.

Organised by East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Visit East Yorkshire events team, kites of all shapes, sizes and colours were on show to enthrall the public.

The free event also hosted three charity stalls to support the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, Yorkshire Air Ambulance, and Bridlington Sea Cadets.

Bridlington Kite Festival is one of the biggest annual events organised by the council and is held in partnership with The Northern Kite Group.

Check out the fantastic photos in the gallery below!

Shirley Heron flies her kite.

1. Bridlington Kite Festival 2025

Shirley Heron flies her kite. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Andy De Sadelleer's impressive kite takes flight.

2. Bridlington Kite Festival 2025

Andy De Sadelleer's impressive kite takes flight. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Andy Clayton sets his kite into the sky.

3. Bridlington Kite Festival 2025

Andy Clayton sets his kite into the sky. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Taking a seat to admire the spectacle.

4. Bridlington Kite Festival 2025

Taking a seat to admire the spectacle. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BridlingtonEast Riding of Yorkshire CouncilSewerbyYorkshire Air Ambulance
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice