In pictures: Eden Camp hosts its first 1940s Weekend featuring music, dance and displays from the wartime era

The site in Malton hosted two action-packed immersive days of entertainment, displays and experiences from the wartime era.

Visitors soaked up the atmosphere and enjoyed music, dance, food and drink.

Highlights included a line-up of 1940s tribute acts including The Bluebirds, He to the Jive, Karen Colin, Don Gentile, Lancashire Belle, Kyle Evens as George Formby and Claire Louise.

There were also RAF Bomber Command briefings, gun firing demonstrations and lookalike Dereck Herbert delivering Winston Churchill’s famous “Battle of Britain” and “Victory in Europe” speeches.

Paula Peace, managing director of Eden Camp, said: “What a weekend! We were blown away by not only the visitor numbers across the two days, but the feedback and comments have been incredible.

“The team worked incredibly hard on the build-up and across the weekend; we certainly hope to do it all again in 2025!”

Here is a selection of photos by Alistair Candelin.

1 . Forties Fever Visitors at Eden Camp's 1940s Weekend Photo: Alistair Candelin Photo Sales

2 . Forties Fever The event featured gun firing demonstrations Photo: Alistair Candelin Photo Sales

3 . Forties Fever Visitors soaked up the atmosphere during the event Photo: Alistair Candelin Photo Sales

4 . Forties Fever The weekend featured displays from the wartime era Photo: Alistair Candelin Photo Sales