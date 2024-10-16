In pictures: Eden Camp hosts its first 1940s Weekend featuring music, dance and displays from the wartime era

The site in Malton hosted two action-packed immersive days of entertainment, displays and experiences from the wartime era.
Visitors soaked up the atmosphere and enjoyed music, dance, food and drink.
Highlights included a line-up of 1940s tribute acts including The Bluebirds, He to the Jive, Karen Colin, Don Gentile, Lancashire Belle, Kyle Evens as George Formby and Claire Louise.
There were also RAF Bomber Command briefings, gun firing demonstrations and lookalike Dereck Herbert delivering Winston Churchill’s famous “Battle of Britain” and “Victory in Europe” speeches.
Paula Peace, managing director of Eden Camp, said: “What a weekend! We were blown away by not only the visitor numbers across the two days, but the feedback and comments have been incredible.
“The team worked incredibly hard on the build-up and across the weekend; we certainly hope to do it all again in 2025!”
Here is a selection of photos by Alistair Candelin.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.