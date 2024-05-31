Mike and daughter Maddie enjoy the displays at Goathland Scarecrow Festival. Photo: Richard PonterMike and daughter Maddie enjoy the displays at Goathland Scarecrow Festival. Photo: Richard Ponter
Mike and daughter Maddie enjoy the displays at Goathland Scarecrow Festival. Photo: Richard Ponter

In pictures: Families enjoy a great day out at the fifth Goathland Scarecrow Festival

By Dominic Brown
Published 31st May 2024, 14:15 BST
Updated 31st May 2024, 14:16 BST
Familiar faces from the worlds of film, TV and books have been spotted around Goathland on the village’s annual scarecrow festival.

The event, which began over the bank holiday weekend, is now in its fifth year and offers a great family day out trying to spot all of the creative displays on show around the village, as well as in neighbouring Darnholm, Beck Hole and Green End.

And there is still time to take part, as it runs until Sunday, June 2.

Scarecrow hunt entry forms are available from the Village Post Office. Track down all the scarecrows and then hand in your completed forms at the post office.

Prizes will be awarded for the most scarecrows found.

Ready for posting

1. Goathland Scarecrow Festival

Ready for posting Photo: Richard Ponter

Katy with Edie the puppy and the Tremors scarecrow

2. Goathland Scarecrow Festival

Katy with Edie the puppy and the Tremors scarecrow Photo: Richard Ponter

Darth Vader arrives

3. Goathland Scarecrow Festival

Darth Vader arrives Photo: Richard Ponter

Andy Pandy arrives

4. Goathland Scarecrow Festival

Andy Pandy arrives Photo: Richard Ponter

