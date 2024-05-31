In pictures: Families enjoy a great day out at the fifth Goathland Scarecrow Festival

The event, which began over the bank holiday weekend, is now in its fifth year and offers a great family day out trying to spot all of the creative displays on show around the village, as well as in neighbouring Darnholm, Beck Hole and Green End.

And there is still time to take part, as it runs until Sunday, June 2.

Scarecrow hunt entry forms are available from the Village Post Office. Track down all the scarecrows and then hand in your completed forms at the post office.

Prizes will be awarded for the most scarecrows found.

1 . Goathland Scarecrow Festival Ready for posting Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Goathland Scarecrow Festival Katy with Edie the puppy and the Tremors scarecrow Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Goathland Scarecrow Festival Darth Vader arrives Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales