The very popular annual Bridlington Autumn Charter Funfair has arrived in Bridlington.

The event, which is held on Moorfield Car Park (postcode YO16 4LF), officially opened on Wednesday, October 22 at 5pm.

The opening was attended by local dignitaries/councillors and members of the Yorkshire Showmen’s Guild before a packed few days’ entertainment gets underway.

The fair is believed to be one of the oldest in the country and attracts thousands of people ready to enjoy the thrill of the rides.

There will be the usual entertainment and refreshments including rides for all the family (height restrictions may apply on some rides); various food and drink stalls to keep hunger at bay; prize stalls such as hook-a-duck and darts; and snacks such as candy floss, brandy snaps and toffee apples.

Screaming could be heard throughout the fairground as those brave enough went on a number of exciting rides, the vibrant lights flashing in the grey autumn skies.

It is not too late to visit the iconic funfair- it will be open every night until Sunday, October 20. It opens from 5pm until late today (October 24), then on Saturday (October 25) it will open from 1pm until late. On Sunday (October 26) it will open at 1pm, with an early finish of approximately 7pm.

Photographer Richard Ponter went along to capture the fun on camera.

Hook a duck time!

Festive toffee apples were one of the many sweet treats on offer.