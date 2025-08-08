The show is still renowned for its Cleveland Bay classes – a breed of horse favoured by the late Queen Elizabeth II for pulling her carriages – but also gives people the opportunity to show their skills and animals in a range of ‘friendly’ competitions.

It also includes classes in heavy horses, pony breeding, ridden ponies, show jumping and gymkhana.

Smaller animals also have the chance to shine with classes for sheep, ferrets and in the dog show.

The showground is on Hinderwell Lane, between Hinderwell and Runswick Bay.

Check out the amazing images below!

