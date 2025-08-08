Check out the photos below!placeholder image
IN PICTURES: Fantastic photos from this year's Hinderwell Show

By Claudia Bowes
Published 8th Aug 2025, 17:34 BST
The Hinderwell Show – which is said to have started to solve an argument between two men who couldn’t agree who had the best Cleveland Bay foal – took place today (August 8). Here are some amazing photos from the fun-filled event!

The show is still renowned for its Cleveland Bay classes – a breed of horse favoured by the late Queen Elizabeth II for pulling her carriages – but also gives people the opportunity to show their skills and animals in a range of ‘friendly’ competitions.

It also includes classes in heavy horses, pony breeding, ridden ponies, show jumping and gymkhana.

Smaller animals also have the chance to shine with classes for sheep, ferrets and in the dog show.

The showground is on Hinderwell Lane, between Hinderwell and Runswick Bay.

Check out the amazing images below!

Duncan Webb with his prize winning onions.

1. Hinderwell Show 2025

Duncan Webb with his prize winning onions. Photo: Richard Ponter

Roxy enjoying the day.

2. Hinderwell Show 2025

Roxy enjoying the day. Photo: Richard Ponter

Oscar viewing the flowers.

3. Hinderwell Show 2025

Oscar viewing the flowers. Photo: Richard Ponter

Prize winner Mia with Ella and their horses.

4. Hinderwell Show 2025

Prize winner Mia with Ella and their horses. Photo: Richard Ponter

