IN PICTURES: Fast cars and excited crowds take over Filey seafront for Trackrod Rally Yorkshire 2025

A fabulous field of around 170 rally cars gathered in Filey on Friday (September 26) for this year’s Trackrod Rally Yorkshire.

This major sporting event is brought thousands of visitors to the region, filling hotel beds and showing off the glorious Yorkshire scenery to hundreds of thousands of online followers.

Organised by Trackrod Motor Club, the event was based in Filey where documentation and scrutineering will be held during Friday. The Historic Cup contenders then started from the Filey seafront at 7pm and head into Dalby forest for a spectacular 11-mile special stage in the darkness.

On Saturday (September 27), the event continued as the Historic Cup contenders were joined by those in the Trackrod Forest Stages, with the restart at the NY500 cafe near Pickering for a full day of competition including the famous stages of Cropton and Dalby.

The Trackrod Rally Yorkshire 2025 event winners were:

• Trackrod Forest Stages: Matthew Hirst/ Declan Dear

• Trackrod Historic Cup and Land Rover Challenge: George Lepley/ Dafydd Evans

• Trackrod Mini Challenge: Tom Hynd/ Sue Hynd

Richard Webster, Chief Marshal for Trackrod Rally Yorkshire, said via social media: “To all the marshals and volunteers, thank you very much for your help and support on the 2025 Trackrod Rally Yorkshire.

“I hope that you had an enjoyable weekend of rallying and I was pleased to see that in the main the weather was good. It was great to see so many of you out and working to make our event such a success and feedback reflects on the excellent standards all round, so well done to all those who were out last week putting everything in place.

“This year brought its challenges with the need to re-route after the fires in Langdale. I’d like to recognise those outside our team who worked so hard to bring the fires under control. Unfortunately other events have been impacted more severely and I wish Malton Motor Club all the best for their event next year.

“We couldn’t run the event without you all and whether it was a PC, the service area, in stage or anywhere else I hope you will join us again next year.”

Visit https://www.rallyyorkshire.co.uk/ for more information.

