Opened in 2008, the award-winning family-run attaction offers the perfect blend of animals, nature, exotic birds and gardens all set in five acres of stuning North Yorkshire countryside.

Visitors delight in the antics of the inquisitive lemurs, mischievious meerkats and greedy goats whilst admiring exotic birds such as parrots, cockatoos and golden pheasants.

The gardens offer the perfect place to explore for young and old alike, while those wishing for refreshments during the visit will be delighted to find a cafe on site.

Perhaps one of the highlights of the visit is the secret garden – make certain to check it out while you are there.

Owner Fran Holah said: “We’re especially looking forward to welcoming visitors back this year as, for the first time, we will be opening daily for two full weeks over half term – from the February 10 -25, and then weekends until Easter (when we open daily through to November).

" As a special enticement/offer we are reducing admission prices to only £7.00 per adult and £6.00 per child (until March 23).

“We are continually improving the zoo, and with several exciting new projects already underway we’re expecting a very busy year.

"We’re hoping that people who have never been before will take advantage of our early season discount and see for themselves everything we have to offer. Let’s hope for some good weather!”

Filey Bird Garden & Animal Park is located on Scarborough Road, Filey. More information is available on the park’s website at: https://www.fileybirdgarden.com/.

