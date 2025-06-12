IN PICTURES: Fun-filled photos from Hairy Bob reading event and litter pick at Scarborough Castle

Keep Scarborough Tidy organised the event with their voluntary Chair Mick Couzens, who said: "It was a truly outstanding success and the children had a great time going into the Castle for a free drink and reading a Pop Up book. And of course, going to meet and speak to Hairy Bob in his cave was a joy to see".
The free activity is set to continue throughout the summer, with events planned on Thursday, July 17, Tuesday, August 19 and Saturday, September 6 from 10.30am to 1pm.
To register for the event email [email protected] – details are available from the same email.
Check out the fantastic photos below!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.