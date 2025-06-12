Check the photos below!placeholder image
IN PICTURES: Fun-filled photos from Hairy Bob reading event and litter pick at Scarborough Castle

By Claudia Bowes
Published 12th Jun 2025, 13:18 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2025, 13:18 BST
Here is a selection of photos from the fabulous under fives event which took place at Scarborough Castle yesterday (June 11).

Keep Scarborough Tidy organised the event with their voluntary Chair Mick Couzens, who said: "It was a truly outstanding success and the children had a great time going into the Castle for a free drink and reading a Pop Up book. And of course, going to meet and speak to Hairy Bob in his cave was a joy to see".

The free activity is set to continue throughout the summer, with events planned on Thursday, July 17, Tuesday, August 19 and Saturday, September 6 from 10.30am to 1pm.

To register for the event email [email protected] – details are available from the same email.

Check out the fantastic photos below!

Noah Raif and Charlotte ready for the fun.

1. Hairy Bob adventure at Scarborough Castle

Noah Raif and Charlotte ready for the fun. Photo: Richard Ponter

Ready for the excitement to begin!

2. Hairy Bob adventure at Scarborough Castle

Ready for the excitement to begin! Photo: Richard Ponter

Having fun in the sun!

3. Hairy Bob adventure at Scarborough Castle

Having fun in the sun! Photo: Richard Ponter

Taking a Pirate break with Gill Roach.

4. Hairy Bob adventure at Scarborough Castle

Taking a Pirate break with Gill Roach. Photo: Richard Ponter

