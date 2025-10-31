IN PICTURES: Hallowscream Express spooks passengers at Scarborough North Bay Railway

Designed to be spooky, not terrifying, the journey begins at Scarborough (Peasholm) Station. The resident storyteller weaved a frightful tale of mystery and mischief to set the scene. With their courage summoned, passengers boarded the train and set off on a spooky ride through the darkness. Spooky goings on and unexpected visitors made it a journey everyone would remember. Once safely returned to Scarborough Station, young travellers were rewarded for their bravery with a Halloween gift bag.