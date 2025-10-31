The spooky train set to transport passengers to a scary destination!placeholder image
IN PICTURES: Hallowscream Express spooks passengers at Scarborough North Bay Railway

By Claudia Bowes
Published 31st Oct 2025, 14:10 GMT
Here is a selection of spooktacular photos taken at Scarborough North Bay Railway, as the Hallowscream Express pulls into the station...

This Halloween, the Scarborough North Bay Railway invited brave souls to step aboard the Hallowscream Express for a fangtastic time.

Designed to be spooky, not terrifying, the journey begins at Scarborough (Peasholm) Station. The resident storyteller weaved a frightful tale of mystery and mischief to set the scene. With their courage summoned, passengers boarded the train and set off on a spooky ride through the darkness. Spooky goings on and unexpected visitors made it a journey everyone would remember. Once safely returned to Scarborough Station, young travellers were rewarded for their bravery with a Halloween gift bag.

Check out the fabulous photos below!

Scares in the tunnel!

1. Hallowscream Express

Scares in the tunnel! Photo: Richard Ponter

A werewolf surprises passengers!

2. Hallowscream Express

A werewolf surprises passengers! Photo: Richard Ponter

Big smiles!

3. Hallowscream Express

Big smiles! Photo: Richard Ponter

A monster mash!

4. Hallowscream Express

A monster mash! Photo: Richard Ponter

