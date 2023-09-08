IN PICTURES: Here are 13 photos of the Tour of Britain racing through Bridlington
Here are a selection of photos, including some submitted by our readers, of the Tour of Britain race coming through Bridlington.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 8th Sep 2023, 11:47 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 12:12 BST
On Tuesday (September 5) the famous Tour of Britain cycle race sped through Bridlington.
It was stage three of the iconic race, which took place across East Yorkshire. Starting in Goole, cyclists made their way across to the coast and through Bridlington, before ending the race in Beverley- passing through a number of towns and villages on the way.
Hundreds of spectators lined the streets and the seafront to catch a glimpse of the action.
If you would like to submit your photos of the Tour of Britain, please email [email protected]
