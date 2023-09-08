News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Let us know if you watched the famous cycle race come through Bridlington!Let us know if you watched the famous cycle race come through Bridlington!
Let us know if you watched the famous cycle race come through Bridlington!

IN PICTURES: Here are 13 photos of the Tour of Britain racing through Bridlington

Here are a selection of photos, including some submitted by our readers, of the Tour of Britain race coming through Bridlington.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 8th Sep 2023, 11:47 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 12:12 BST

On Tuesday (September 5) the famous Tour of Britain cycle race sped through Bridlington.

It was stage three of the iconic race, which took place across East Yorkshire. Starting in Goole, cyclists made their way across to the coast and through Bridlington, before ending the race in Beverley- passing through a number of towns and villages on the way.

Hundreds of spectators lined the streets and the seafront to catch a glimpse of the action.

If you would like to submit your photos of the Tour of Britain, please email [email protected]

This reader photo shows the action packed race coming past Bridlington Spa.

1. The Tour of Britain in Bridlington

This reader photo shows the action packed race coming past Bridlington Spa. Photo: Kev Crocombe

Photo Sales
The Tour of Britain races along Bridlington Seafront.

2. The Tour of Britain in Bridlington

The Tour of Britain races along Bridlington Seafront. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Spectators watched in anticipation, waiting for the cyclists to race by.

3. The Tour of Britain in Bridlington

Spectators watched in anticipation, waiting for the cyclists to race by. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
The town was a was a hub of activity throughout the day.

4. The Tour of Britain in Bridlington

The town was a was a hub of activity throughout the day. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BridlingtonEast YorkshireGoole