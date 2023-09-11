News you can trust since 1882
Let us know if you watched the renowned Tour of Britain speed through East Yorkshire!

IN PICTURES: Here are 23 photos from the iconic Tour of Britain racing through East Yorkshire

As the Tour of Britain race has drawn to a close, here are a selection of photos reflecting on the East Yorkshire stage of the race.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 11th Sep 2023, 13:24 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 13:25 BST

Stage three of the race began in Goole, progressed across to Bridlington and arrived in Beverley.

Hundreds of visitors arrived in the county to watch the race unfold.

The Peloton lead by Team Jumbo Visma.

1. Tour of Britain comes to East Yorkshire

The Peloton lead by Team Jumbo Visma. Photo: Zac Williams/SWpix.com

Here the cyclists are passing through the seaside town of Bridlington.

2. Tour of Britain comes to East Yorkshire

Here the cyclists are passing through the seaside town of Bridlington. Photo: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com

Olav Kooij of Team Jumbo Visma (Wearing the Leaders Jersey) moments before winning the third stage of the Tour of Britain race.

3. Tour of Britain comes to East Yorkshire

Olav Kooij of Team Jumbo Visma (Wearing the Leaders Jersey) moments before winning the third stage of the Tour of Britain race. Photo: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com

Nils Politt of Team Bora Hansgrohe and Matt Bostock of Team Bolton Equities Black Spoke in the breakaway.

4. Tour of Britain comes to East Yorkshire

Nils Politt of Team Bora Hansgrohe and Matt Bostock of Team Bolton Equities Black Spoke in the breakaway. Photo: Zac Williams/SWpix.com

