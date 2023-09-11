IN PICTURES: Here are 23 photos from the iconic Tour of Britain racing through East Yorkshire
As the Tour of Britain race has drawn to a close, here are a selection of photos reflecting on the East Yorkshire stage of the race.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 11th Sep 2023, 13:24 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 13:25 BST
Stage three of the race began in Goole, progressed across to Bridlington and arrived in Beverley.
Hundreds of visitors arrived in the county to watch the race unfold.
