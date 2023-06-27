IN PICTURES: Here are all of the big name acts playing Bridlington Spa this summer including Bastille and Tony Hadley

Here’s a list of the top 19 events taking place at Bridlington Spa over the coming months.
Bridlington is set to have a summer full of fantastic entertainment this year, with acts from far and wide coming to the town in July and August.
Bridlington Pride will be taking place on Saturday July 1, which will be full of spectacular acts, family fun and entertainment for everyone.
This year's Pride will kick off with a parade starting at 11am on South Side leading to the main event at Bridlington Spa from 12pm to 7pm. There will also be a food court area and outdoor entertainment.
Guaranteed re-entry tickets are available at £5 per person (under 3s free with a paying adult). Free tickets will still be available (and required) from the Box Office on the day (subject to capacity). Photo: Bridlington Spa
Chart toppers Bastille will be coming to Bridlington Spa on July 9. 2023 marks the 10th Anniversary of Bastille' twice No.1 debut album, Bad Blood. In celebration of its release the band announce a series of very special one-off shows next summer, giving fans the opportunity to hear the album played live in its entirety alongside other fan favourites.
This is a standing concert and under 14s can attend with adult supervision. Doors open at 7pm. Photo: Bridlington Spa
On July 14, the iconic Tony Hadley will be coming to Bridlington. Tony's unmistakable voice still brims with passion and urgency as it first did all those years ago. Fitting for what will be a big celebration of one of the biggest voices in pop, Tony will perform tracks from across his career both as the voice of Spandau Ballet, and as a solo artist. Spandau Ballet had numerous chart-topping singles and albums all over the world, including the epic "Through the Barricades", the international number one "True", and the unofficial London Olympics theme "Gold". Photo: Bridlington Spa
One of the UK's leading Beatles tribute bands will be performing on July 21. The Magic of The Beatles will be bringing visitors all the popular hits such as: Love Me Do, She Loves You, Please Please Me, From Me To You, Help, I Feel Fine, Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, Hey Jude and Let It Be.
It's been over 50 years since the seminal release of Sergeant Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band - and this magical 'musical' mystery tour will transport the audience back to the golden era of pop. Photo: Bridlington Spa