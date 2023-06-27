IN PICTURES: Here are all of the big name acts playing Bridlington Spa this summer including Bastille and Tony Hadley

3 . What's on at Bridlington Spa this summer

On July 14, the iconic Tony Hadley will be coming to Bridlington. Tony's unmistakable voice still brims with passion and urgency as it first did all those years ago. Fitting for what will be a big celebration of one of the biggest voices in pop, Tony will perform tracks from across his career both as the voice of Spandau Ballet, and as a solo artist. Spandau Ballet had numerous chart-topping singles and albums all over the world, including the epic "Through the Barricades", the international number one "True", and the unofficial London Olympics theme "Gold". Photo: Bridlington Spa