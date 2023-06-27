News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Let us know which event you will be attending!Let us know which event you will be attending!
Let us know which event you will be attending!

IN PICTURES: Here are all of the big name acts playing Bridlington Spa this summer including Bastille and Tony Hadley

Here’s a list of the top 19 events taking place at Bridlington Spa over the coming months.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 27th Jun 2023, 11:59 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 13:33 BST

From chart toppers Bastille and Tony Hadley, to renowned comedian Joe Pasquale, Bridlington Spa is the place to be this Summer.

Bridlington is set to have a summer full of fantastic entertainment this year, with acts from far and wide coming to the town in July and August.

Let us know what events you are most looking forward to this summer by emailing [email protected]

Bridlington Pride will be taking place on Saturday July 1, which will be full of spectacular acts, family fun and entertainment for everyone. This year's Pride will kick off with a parade starting at 11am on South Side leading to the main event at Bridlington Spa from 12pm to 7pm. There will also be a food court area and outdoor entertainment. Guaranteed re-entry tickets are available at £5 per person (under 3s free with a paying adult). Free tickets will still be available (and required) from the Box Office on the day (subject to capacity).

1. What's on at Bridlington Spa this summer

Bridlington Pride will be taking place on Saturday July 1, which will be full of spectacular acts, family fun and entertainment for everyone. This year's Pride will kick off with a parade starting at 11am on South Side leading to the main event at Bridlington Spa from 12pm to 7pm. There will also be a food court area and outdoor entertainment. Guaranteed re-entry tickets are available at £5 per person (under 3s free with a paying adult). Free tickets will still be available (and required) from the Box Office on the day (subject to capacity). Photo: Bridlington Spa

Photo Sales
Chart toppers Bastille will be coming to Bridlington Spa on July 9. 2023 marks the 10th Anniversary of Bastille' twice No.1 debut album, Bad Blood. In celebration of its release the band announce a series of very special one-off shows next summer, giving fans the opportunity to hear the album played live in its entirety alongside other fan favourites. This is a standing concert and under 14s can attend with adult supervision. Doors open at 7pm.

2. What's on at Bridlington Spa this summer

Chart toppers Bastille will be coming to Bridlington Spa on July 9. 2023 marks the 10th Anniversary of Bastille' twice No.1 debut album, Bad Blood. In celebration of its release the band announce a series of very special one-off shows next summer, giving fans the opportunity to hear the album played live in its entirety alongside other fan favourites. This is a standing concert and under 14s can attend with adult supervision. Doors open at 7pm. Photo: Bridlington Spa

Photo Sales
On July 14, the iconic Tony Hadley will be coming to Bridlington. Tony's unmistakable voice still brims with passion and urgency as it first did all those years ago. Fitting for what will be a big celebration of one of the biggest voices in pop, Tony will perform tracks from across his career both as the voice of Spandau Ballet, and as a solo artist. Spandau Ballet had numerous chart-topping singles and albums all over the world, including the epic "Through the Barricades", the international number one "True", and the unofficial London Olympics theme "Gold".

3. What's on at Bridlington Spa this summer

On July 14, the iconic Tony Hadley will be coming to Bridlington. Tony's unmistakable voice still brims with passion and urgency as it first did all those years ago. Fitting for what will be a big celebration of one of the biggest voices in pop, Tony will perform tracks from across his career both as the voice of Spandau Ballet, and as a solo artist. Spandau Ballet had numerous chart-topping singles and albums all over the world, including the epic "Through the Barricades", the international number one "True", and the unofficial London Olympics theme "Gold". Photo: Bridlington Spa

Photo Sales
One of the UK's leading Beatles tribute bands will be performing on July 21. The Magic of The Beatles will be bringing visitors all the popular hits such as: Love Me Do, She Loves You, Please Please Me, From Me To You, Help, I Feel Fine, Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, Hey Jude and Let It Be. It's been over 50 years since the seminal release of Sergeant Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band - and this magical 'musical' mystery tour will transport the audience back to the golden era of pop.

4. What's on at Bridlington Spa this summer

One of the UK's leading Beatles tribute bands will be performing on July 21. The Magic of The Beatles will be bringing visitors all the popular hits such as: Love Me Do, She Loves You, Please Please Me, From Me To You, Help, I Feel Fine, Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, Hey Jude and Let It Be. It's been over 50 years since the seminal release of Sergeant Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band - and this magical 'musical' mystery tour will transport the audience back to the golden era of pop. Photo: Bridlington Spa

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Bridlington SpaJoe Pasquale