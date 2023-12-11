IN PICTURES: Here's 11 fun-filled pantomimes coming up in and around Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

2 . Pantomimes across the Yorkshire coast

Jack and The Beanstalk is set to take place at Scarborough Spa and will run until January 1. Scarborough Spa are delighted to welcome back one of the star presenters of Channels 5s Milkshake! Amy Thompson. This traditional panto is a mix of myrrh, mayhem and misunderstanding as Jack triumphs over the evil Giant Blunderbore. With full supporting cast, glittering costumes and not forgetting the wonderful talents of the children from TLC of Dance, this promises to be an unmissable treat for all the family! Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast