IN PICTURES: Here's 11 fun-filled pantomimes coming up in and around Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

Here is your must-see list of all of the glitzy pantomimes that are taking place across the Yorkshire coast.
Pantomime season is finally here and we have come up with a list of all the campest and most hilarious events that are set to take place across the region.
Check out the events below!
1. Pantomimes across the Yorkshire coast
Beauty and the Beast is set to take place at the Stephen Joseph Theatre , Westborough, Scarborough. The show is set to run on selected dates until December 30. From the team who brought you Cinderella, expect a brand new adventure packed with silliness, thrills, spills, singalongs, and more fantastical family fun than you can shake a sausage on a stick at. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast
2. Pantomimes across the Yorkshire coast
Jack and The Beanstalk is set to take place at Scarborough Spa and will run until January 1. Scarborough Spa are delighted to welcome back one of the star presenters of Channels 5s Milkshake! Amy Thompson. This traditional panto is a mix of myrrh, mayhem and misunderstanding as Jack triumphs over the evil Giant Blunderbore. With full supporting cast, glittering costumes and not forgetting the wonderful talents of the children from TLC of Dance, this promises to be an unmissable treat for all the family! Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast
3. Pantomimes across the Yorkshire coast
Robin Hood is set to take place at the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough. It is set to run from December 26 until January 6. The production has been specially written directed by Claire Rebekah Jones. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast
4. Pantomimes across the Yorkshire coast
Beauty and the Beast is taking place at Bridlington Spa and is set ti run until January 2. Hailing from Hull and heading to Bridlington, actress Gemma Oaten will be casting a magical spell over audiences playing the role of the misguided witch Mauvaise. Cheerfully, the production promises a happy ever after ending as the bullying witch meets her retribution in true pantomime style. Photo: Discover Yorkshire Coast