IN PICTURES: Here's 13 fantastic photos of Flamborough's popular Puffin Festival

The event was packed with activities to celebrate and help protect one of the nation’s best-loved seabirds.

This year’s weekend of activities and events was larger than ever, including puffin-watching, the Trust’s widest ever range of wildlife walks, boat trips, workshops on how to photograph puffins and other wildlife from afar, activities run by The Deep, a range of wellbeing sessions, storytelling sessions, craft workshops and more.

This year the Trust also ran an online competition, with one lucky winner embarking on a fantastic distillery tour supplied by Spirit of Yorkshire.

The cliffs from Filey to Bridlington are home to the largest mainland seabird breeding colony in the UK, including 3,000 puffins. June is the perfect time to see puffins on the cliffs, accessible just a short walk along a clifftop path from North Landing. They’ve returned after spending the winter at sea, found their lifelong mate and stay for just a few weeks from late spring to raise their puffling (a baby puffin).

David Craven, East Regional Manager for Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, said: “The return of puffins to Flamborough Cliffs is one of my favourite times of year, and a spectacle I think everyone should enjoy at least once! They’re such characterful birds with their bright beaks and tuxedo-like markings, whizzing to and from the cliffs, such a joyous sight to see – and a fantastic and accessible way to get into wildlife-watching more broadly.

“Our events programme at thePuffin Festival this year was the biggest yet, and we are delighted that so many organisations came together to help us celebrate our amazing Yorkshire seabirds – and to give them the vital support they need."

Check out the fun-filled photo gallery below!

1 . Flamborough Puffin Festival 2025 Finlay with his puffin that he crafted in the workshop. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Flamborough Puffin Festival 2025 The weekend was a mixed bag weather wise, but thankfully the North Landing was graced with some blue skies. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Flamborough Puffin Festival 2025 Puffins gather together on the cliffs. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales