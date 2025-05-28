IN PICTURES: Here's 13 scrumptious photos of Malton Food Lovers Festival

Top chef Sat Bains demonstrated lentil fried eggs with shiitake mushrooms with thyme to an appreciative crowd in The Cook’s Place demonstration kitchen during his first visit to Malton.

He said: “What a beautiful little town! I love Yorkshire; my mum is from Yorkshire, so I think I’m half Yorkshire! This is my first time in Malton, but I’m definitely coming back!”

Sat is Chef Patron of world-renowned, two Michelin-starred Restaurant Sat Bains with Rooms in Nottingham. As well as previously winning Great British Menu, visitors to the festival knew Sat from numerous other TV programmes. Sat has appeared as a chef mentor on Masterchef: The Professionals and Masterchef Australia. He’s also a regular on live cookery shows including Saturday Kitchen, Saturday Morning with James Martin and Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch.

Mark Brayshaw of Visit Malton CIC which organised the Festival, said: “Local businesses have been overwhelmingly positive about trading on the first day and it is testament to how big an event the Malton Food Lovers Festival is in the foodie calendar that we are able to attract chefs of Sat’s incredible pedigree.

"We told people to arrive hungry and leave satisfied – and that’s exactly what seems to be happening throughout the festival with over 120 stalls that we have set up in Market Place and the surrounding streets.

"Talking to visitors, we have people from all over the UK and all backgrounds who have made a special trip for the ‘Glastonbury of food’ and we’re very much looking forward to two more days of feasting and fun!”

Check out the fantastic photos below!

1 . Malton Food Lovers Festival 2025 Beth Dowdeswell and Kathryn Bumby of Yorkshire Pasta Company with Roddy Bushell. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Malton Food Lovers Festival 2025 The streets were busy with hundreds of visitors. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Malton Food Lovers Festival 2025 Tucking in! Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4 . Malton Food Lovers Festival 2025 Serving the excited customers. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales