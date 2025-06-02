IN PICTURES: Here's 14 fabulaous photos from this year's Scarborough Streets Festival

The event took Scarborough by storm, filling the streets with exciting entertainment from Friday, May 30 until Sunday, June 1.

There was an eclectic mix of free outdoor performances, workshops and participatory activities for all ages will be held in Scarborough’s town centre specifically in Westborough, Aberdeen Walk, North Street and the Crescent Gardens.

The festivities included circus and magic skills, puppetry, music, dance, street theatre, and art workshops, along with opportunities to learn Morris dancing, percussive dance, and how to play the spoons.

Also featured were craft sessions which saw visitors create costumes from recycled materials, and a replica of a Victorian bathing machine.

With over 260 events held in 74 locations across five festivals over a period of three months, The Scarborough Fair comprises a varied line-up of arts, cultural and sporting events.

Details of all Scarborough Fair festivals listings can be found in the widely available printed brochures and at scarboroughfair.uk.

Check out the fantastic photos below!

1 . Scarborough Streets 2025 The 'Bee Gees' serenade a Bride to be! Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Scarborough Streets 2025 It was a colourful and vibrant day! Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales