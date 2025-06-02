Check out the photos below!Check out the photos below!
Check out the photos below!

IN PICTURES: Here's 14 fabulaous photos from this year's Scarborough Streets Festival

By Claudia Bowes
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 12:04 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 12:11 BST
Here is a selection of fun-filled photos taken at the Scarborough Streets Festival which made the town centre a hubbub of activity this weekend.

The event took Scarborough by storm, filling the streets with exciting entertainment from Friday, May 30 until Sunday, June 1.

There was an eclectic mix of free outdoor performances, workshops and participatory activities for all ages will be held in Scarborough’s town centre specifically in Westborough, Aberdeen Walk, North Street and the Crescent Gardens.

The festivities included circus and magic skills, puppetry, music, dance, street theatre, and art workshops, along with opportunities to learn Morris dancing, percussive dance, and how to play the spoons.

Also featured were craft sessions which saw visitors create costumes from recycled materials, and a replica of a Victorian bathing machine.

With over 260 events held in 74 locations across five festivals over a period of three months, The Scarborough Fair comprises a varied line-up of arts, cultural and sporting events.

Details of all Scarborough Fair festivals listings can be found in the widely available printed brochures and at scarboroughfair.uk.

Check out the fantastic photos below!

The 'Bee Gees' serenade a Bride to be!

1. Scarborough Streets 2025

The 'Bee Gees' serenade a Bride to be! Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
It was a colourful and vibrant day!

2. Scarborough Streets 2025

It was a colourful and vibrant day! Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Fire cracling in the air.

3. Scarborough Streets 2025

Fire cracling in the air. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Time for refreshments.

4. Scarborough Streets 2025

Time for refreshments. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:North StreetVictorian
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice