IN PICTURES: Here's 17 photos from the R7 Yorkshire Porsche Festival at Bridlington's Sewerby Hall

Organised by Porsche Club Great Britain and supported by Porsche Centre Hull, a number beautiful Porsches and important new models were displayed at Sewerby Hall. The dramatic coastal landscape and stunning gardens were a perfect backdrop for the gorgeous cars.
There was live entertainment around the venue, and an ample selection of catering facilities. Some visitors even brought a picnic and enjoyed it on the green lawns while listening to the fantastic bands.
At this year’s event Porsche Club Great Britain were celebrating two special occasions; it is the 50th anniversary of the classic 911 Turbo and the the 25th anniversary of the equally iconic 911 GT3.
The varied selection of new and classic cars brought petrol-heads from far and wide to look at the iconic displays.
