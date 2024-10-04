Check out the photos below!Check out the photos below!
Check out the photos below!

IN PICTURES: Here's 17 photos from the R7 Yorkshire Porsche Festival at Bridlington's Sewerby Hall

By Claudia Bowes
Published 4th Oct 2024, 17:09 GMT
Here is a selection of fantastic photos from the recent Yorkshire Porsche Festival, which took place at the historic Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

Organised by Porsche Club Great Britain and supported by Porsche Centre Hull, a number beautiful Porsches and important new models were displayed at Sewerby Hall. The dramatic coastal landscape and stunning gardens were a perfect backdrop for the gorgeous cars.

There was live entertainment around the venue, and an ample selection of catering facilities. Some visitors even brought a picnic and enjoyed it on the green lawns while listening to the fantastic bands.

At this year’s event Porsche Club Great Britain were celebrating two special occasions; it is the 50th anniversary of the classic 911 Turbo and the the 25th anniversary of the equally iconic 911 GT3.

The varied selection of new and classic cars brought petrol-heads from far and wide to look at the iconic displays.

Cars travelled from far and wide to attend the event.

1. The R7 Yorkshire Porsche Festival

Cars travelled from far and wide to attend the event. Photo: Porsche Club GB

Photo Sales
The grounds of Sewerby Hall came alive with the sounds of engines.

2. The R7 Yorkshire Porsche Festival

The grounds of Sewerby Hall came alive with the sounds of engines. Photo: Porsche Club GB

Photo Sales
Classic car enthusiasts enjoyed the day.

3. The R7 Yorkshire Porsche Festival

Classic car enthusiasts enjoyed the day. Photo: Porsche Club GB

Photo Sales
Porsche Club Great Britain was founded by a small group of like-minded enthusiasts in the early 1960s.

4. The R7 Yorkshire Porsche Festival

Porsche Club Great Britain was founded by a small group of like-minded enthusiasts in the early 1960s. Photo: Porsche Club GB

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Great BritainSewerby HallBridlingtonGardens
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice