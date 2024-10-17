Check out the photos below!Check out the photos below!
IN PICTURES: Here's 17 photos of the fun-filled opening night at Bridlington's annual fair

By Claudia Bowes
Published 17th Oct 2024, 11:10 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2024, 13:54 BST
Here is a selection of fantastic photos as the historic charter fair once again opened in Bridlington.

The opening night (October 16) brought hundreds of visitors near and far to the coast for a night full of fun.

As is tradition, Bridlington Mayor Rik Arrand opened the fair and tried out some of the rides, alongside East Riding Vice Chairman Liam Dealtry.

There were plenty of sweet treats on offer, including traditional roast chestnuts and a trendy churros van.

Several prize stalls were dotted around the fair, giving visitors the opportunity to test their strength in exchange for a coveted teddy bear.

Screaming could be heard throughout the fairground as those brave enough went on a number of exciting rides, the vibrant lights flashing in the grey autumn skies.

The fair is located at its usual site at Moorfield Car Park, and is now open every night until Sunday, October 20. It opens from 5pm until late during the week, then on Saturday it will open from 1pm until late. On Sunday it will open at 1pm, with an early finish of approximately 7pm.

Photographer Richard Ponter went along to capture the fun on camera.

Bridlington Mayor Rick Arrand with Liam Dealtry East Riding Vice Chairman having fun on the rides.

1. Bridlington fair 2024

Bridlington Mayor Rick Arrand with Liam Dealtry East Riding Vice Chairman having fun on the rides. Photo: Richard Ponter

Sweets galore!

2. Bridlington fair 2024

Sweets galore! Photo: Richard Ponter

Some wonderful prizes can be won!

3. Bridlington fair 2024

Some wonderful prizes can be won! Photo: Richard Ponter

There are several rides which will cause an adrenaline rush or two!

4. Bridlington fair 2024

There are several rides which will cause an adrenaline rush or two! Photo: Richard Ponter

