IN PICTURES: Here’s 21 photos of Bridlington’s magical Winter Woodland

Here is a selection of dazzling photos taken at the Winter Woodland hosted by Sewerby Hall.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 11th Dec 2023, 12:18 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 12:20 GMT

Sewerby Hall are running their ever-popular Winter Woodland this December, with a new theme and glittering lights mesmerize visitors.

The event opened on December 8, and will run until December 22.

There are new Christmas market stalls to be found in the Courtyard, and a festive puzzle for little ones to solve.

Perfect for children and adults alike, dates are already starting to sell out.

Visit https://www.sewerbyhall.co.uk/winter-woodland/ to find out more and to book tickets for the remaining dates.

The beautiful sign marks the start of the upcoming trail, with twinkling lights showing visitors the way.

1. Sewerby Hall's Winter Woodland 2023

The beautiful sign marks the start of the upcoming trail, with twinkling lights showing visitors the way.

This year's event will be on at Sewerby Hall until December 22.

2. Sewerby Hall's Winter Woodland 2023

This year's event will be on at Sewerby Hall until December 22.

Candy Cane Lane was a highlight for many visitors.

3. Sewerby Hall's Winter Woodland 2023

Candy Cane Lane was a highlight for many visitors.

Claudia and Henry are pictured here in a spectacular giant bauble.

4. Sewerby Hall's Winter Woodland 2023

Claudia and Henry are pictured here in a spectacular giant bauble.

