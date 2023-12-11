IN PICTURES: Here’s 21 photos of Bridlington’s magical Winter Woodland

Here is a selection of dazzling photos taken at the Winter Woodland hosted by Sewerby Hall.

Sewerby Hall are running their ever-popular Winter Woodland this December, with a new theme and glittering lights mesmerize visitors.

The event opened on December 8, and will run until December 22.

There are new Christmas market stalls to be found in the Courtyard, and a festive puzzle for little ones to solve.

Perfect for children and adults alike, dates are already starting to sell out.

Visit https://www.sewerbyhall.co.uk/winter-woodland/ to find out more and to book tickets for the remaining dates.

1 . Sewerby Hall’s Winter Woodland 2023 The beautiful sign marks the start of the upcoming trail, with twinkling lights showing visitors the way. Photo: Claudia Bowes Photo Sales

2 . Sewerby Hall’s Winter Woodland 2023 This year's event will be on at Sewerby Hall until December 22. Photo: ERYC Photo Sales

3 . Sewerby Hall’s Winter Woodland 2023 Candy Cane Lane was a highlight for many visitors. Photo: Claudia Bowes Photo Sales