IN PICTURES: Here’s 21 photos of Bridlington’s magical Winter Woodland
Here is a selection of dazzling photos taken at the Winter Woodland hosted by Sewerby Hall.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 11th Dec 2023, 12:18 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 12:20 GMT
Sewerby Hall are running their ever-popular Winter Woodland this December, with a new theme and glittering lights mesmerize visitors.
The event opened on December 8, and will run until December 22.
There are new Christmas market stalls to be found in the Courtyard, and a festive puzzle for little ones to solve.
Perfect for children and adults alike, dates are already starting to sell out.
Visit https://www.sewerbyhall.co.uk/winter-woodland/ to find out more and to book tickets for the remaining dates.
