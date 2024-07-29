Check out the photos below!Check out the photos below!
Check out the photos below!

IN PICTURES: Here's 23 fantastic photos from the Bridlington RNLI Open Day

By Claudia Bowes
Published 29th Jul 2024, 17:29 BST
Here is a selection of photos from Bridlington RNLI’s annual Open Day, which was full of sun activities and homemade treats.

For many years, during the last week of July, Bridlington Lifeboat has celebrated their open day (formerly known as flag day).

This year a number of events took place in the run up to the Open Day (July 27), as part of the RNLI’s 200th anniversary.

This year’s Open Day comprised of the usual fun activities, such as a frisbee challenge, an octopus surprise, hook- a- lifeboat, soak the crew and the perennial favourite welly-wanging. There was also a raffle, refreshments, Lifeguards, Coastguards, and other water safety assets in attendance.

The Mayor and Mayoress of Bridlington opened the event, and they said via Facebook: “Thank you so much for asking us- it was a pleasure! Great day and fantastic weather and a great turnout. The Heroes /Rockstar singers were an added bonus. Hope the day raised lots of funds to enable our safety in the future months.”

Hundreds of mouth-watering homemade treats were available to purchase at the event.

1. Bridlington RNLI Open Day 2024

Hundreds of mouth-watering homemade treats were available to purchase at the event.Photo: RNLI/Mike Milner

Photo Sales
Youngsters dressing up in the volunteers equipment and iconic yellow boots.

2. Bridlington RNLI Open Day 2024

Youngsters dressing up in the volunteers equipment and iconic yellow boots.Photo: RNLI/Mike Milner

Photo Sales
The traditional welly wanging was enjoyed by many visitors and volunteers alike.

3. Bridlington RNLI Open Day 2024

The traditional welly wanging was enjoyed by many visitors and volunteers alike.Photo: RNLI/Mike Milner

Photo Sales
Taking a well deserved break.

4. Bridlington RNLI Open Day 2024

Taking a well deserved break.Photo: RNLI/Mike Milner

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Bridlington RNLIMayorFacebookBridlingtonMayoress

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.