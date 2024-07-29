IN PICTURES: Here's 23 fantastic photos from the Bridlington RNLI Open Day

For many years, during the last week of July, Bridlington Lifeboat has celebrated their open day (formerly known as flag day).

This year a number of events took place in the run up to the Open Day (July 27), as part of the RNLI’s 200th anniversary.

This year’s Open Day comprised of the usual fun activities, such as a frisbee challenge, an octopus surprise, hook- a- lifeboat, soak the crew and the perennial favourite welly-wanging. There was also a raffle, refreshments, Lifeguards, Coastguards, and other water safety assets in attendance.

The Mayor and Mayoress of Bridlington opened the event, and they said via Facebook: “Thank you so much for asking us- it was a pleasure! Great day and fantastic weather and a great turnout. The Heroes /Rockstar singers were an added bonus. Hope the day raised lots of funds to enable our safety in the future months.”

