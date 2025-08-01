IN PICTURES: Here's 25 fun-filled events in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington this August

Right across the region, we have some must-see events that people cannot miss. The events range from Will Smith playing at the Open Air theatre, the popular Whitby Regatta, a number of incredible agricultural shows and a long-awaited indie music festival in Bridlington.
Check out the amazing events below!
1. Yorkshire coast events in August
Decades Silent Disco is coming to Bridlington Spa on August 1. Get ready to dive into three decades of throwbacks at our upcoming Silent Disco event at The Bridlington Spa. It will be an experience like no other, where you'll be able to dance the night away to iconic hits from the 80s, 90s, and 00s, across three channels of music. Upon arrival, you'll receive a pair of wireless headphones. Switch between channels to find your favourite beats and dance like nobody's watching! Photo: Visit East Yorkshire
2. Yorkshire coast events in August
Whitby Traction Engine Rally will be held next to the iconic ruins of the Abbey from August 1 until August 3. The Whitby Traction Engine Rally boasts a spectacular live stunt show. Expect dancers, musicians, entertainers, and a fireworks display on Saturday evening. This traditional steam fair is an excellent choice for families. You will enjoy various activities and events, including tractor pulling, classic cars, arts and crafts, and a funfair. There are also many tasty food stalls offering something for everyone. Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Yorkshire coast events in August
RSPB Diving Gannets Seabird Cruises will be taking place on selected dates throughout August. The cruises take place on the Yorkshire Belle, which sets off from Bridlington harbour and goes along the coastline pas Flamborough and finally to the Bempton RSPB bird reserve. This three hour cruise first sails to the cliffs where Gannets can be seen with their fluffy chicks on their nests. The boat then head out to sea to marvel at Gannets diving around the boat for hand-thrown mackerel. These graceful giants dive spear-like into the water at up to 60 miles an hour. RSPB volunteers are on board and the running commentary gives a unique insight into the seabird spectacle. Photo: Visit East Yorkshire
4. Yorkshire coast events in August
The summer season at Scarborough Open Air Theatre continues this month. Faithless with special guests Orbital will be performing on August 2. Smashing Pumpkins alongside White Lies as support will perform on August 13. Finally, Will Smith will end the season in style, with a performance on August 24. Photo: Scarborough Open Air Theatre
