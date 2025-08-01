IN PICTURES: Here's 25 fun-filled events in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington this August

3 . Yorkshire coast events in August

RSPB Diving Gannets Seabird Cruises will be taking place on selected dates throughout August. The cruises take place on the Yorkshire Belle, which sets off from Bridlington harbour and goes along the coastline pas Flamborough and finally to the Bempton RSPB bird reserve. This three hour cruise first sails to the cliffs where Gannets can be seen with their fluffy chicks on their nests. The boat then head out to sea to marvel at Gannets diving around the boat for hand-thrown mackerel. These graceful giants dive spear-like into the water at up to 60 miles an hour. RSPB volunteers are on board and the running commentary gives a unique insight into the seabird spectacle. Photo: Visit East Yorkshire