IN PICTURES: Here's 25 fun things to do when it's raining in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

4 . Things to do indoors on the Yorkshire coast

Sewerby Hall, located on Church Lane, Sewerby, Bridlington, has a number of beautiful gardens to roam around. However, when the weather is bad the beautiful historic house and clock tower cafe is well worth a visit. A total restoration in 2013-2014 has re-presented the hall as an Edwardian Country house, circa 1910. The rooms are furnished with impressive pieces from the Victoria and Albert Museum as well as other important collections. The house offers a variety of interesting exhibits and the orangery hosts many exciting events and concerts. The House is open throughout summer everyday, from 11am - 4.30pm (Last admission 4pm). Photo: Marisa Cashill