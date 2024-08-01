IN PICTURES: Here's 25 fun things to do when it's raining in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

Rainy weather is often a staple of the English summer, but this doesn’t mean your visit to the Yorkshire coast is ruined! In and around Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington there is a large varity of unique and interesting attractions to entertain the whole family.
From escape rooms and museums to arcades and swimming pools, there is always something fun to do on the Yorkshire coast, no matter the weather.
Note that this article is not rating these attractions and the photos displayed are not in a specific order.
Check out the photos below!
1. Things to do indoors on the Yorkshire coast
The Sea Life Centre is located on Scalby Mills Road, Scarborough. It is open every day between 9am and 5pm, with last entries at 3:50pm. There are more than 2500 creatures to observe and learn about at this attraction, with sharks, seals, penguins and more to capture your imagination. Highlights include the Seal Hospital, the awe-inspiring Ocean Tunnel and interactive rockpool areas. Photo: Richard Ponter
2. Things to do indoors on the Yorkshire coast
The Dracula Experience is located on 9 Marine Parade, Whitby. It offers a unique tour of the history of Dracula, utilising animated scenes, special effects and live actors. Over the summer the experience is open 11am–5pm everyday, however opening times vary out of season. Photo: Google Maps
3. Things to do indoors on the Yorkshire coast
Alpamare is a waterpark located on 28 Burniston Road, Scarborough which has recently re-opened for summer. The waterpark boasts four exciting slides, a wave pool, an eatery, plus a spa with a sauna. The attraction is open 10am to 9pm daily, and the restaurant is open 11am to 8pm daily. Photo: Richard Ponter
4. Things to do indoors on the Yorkshire coast
Sewerby Hall, located on Church Lane, Sewerby, Bridlington, has a number of beautiful gardens to roam around. However, when the weather is bad the beautiful historic house and clock tower cafe is well worth a visit. A total restoration in 2013-2014 has re-presented the hall as an Edwardian Country house, circa 1910. The rooms are furnished with impressive pieces from the Victoria and Albert Museum as well as other important collections. The house offers a variety of interesting exhibits and the orangery hosts many exciting events and concerts. The House is open throughout summer everyday, from 11am - 4.30pm (Last admission 4pm). Photo: Marisa Cashill
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.