IN PICTURES: Here’s 27 stunning photos from Bridlington’s Yorkshire Belle on a seabird cruise

By Claudia Bowes
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 14:15 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2024, 14:17 BST
Here's an amazing selection of photos taken on one of the Yorkshire Belle's popular seabird tours, which showcase the dramatic cliffs of the Bempton RSPB reserve.

The Yorkshire Belle is a historic pleasure cruiser that was built in 1947. It has been a mainstay of Bridlington Harbour for many years and is a summer highlight for both residents and visitors alike.

The boat first started doing seabird cruises in 1982, and ever since they have remained incredibly popular.

The cruises offer passengers a chance to watch the beautiful migratory birds nesting on the cliffs from a whole new angle. The Yorkshire Belle and the RSPB work very closely together on these special tours, organising trips to view breeding seabirds such as puffins, gannets, kittiwakes and guillemots. Lucky passengers can sometimes catch a glimpse of dolphins on the tours as well, with the friendly creatures visiting the boats from time to time.

Visit https://yorkshire-belle.co.uk/ to find out more or to book tickets.

Bottlenose dolphin having fun showing off for the passengers.

Bottlenose dolphin having fun showing off for the passengers. Photo: Marisa Cashill

The Yorkshire Belle is an iconic sight every summer in the Bridlington harbour.

The Yorkshire Belle is an iconic sight every summer in the Bridlington harbour. Photo: Marisa Cashill

Puffins are incredible swimmers, and are far more agile in the water than up in the air.

Puffins are incredible swimmers, and are far more agile in the water than up in the air. Photo: Marisa Cashill

Gannets crowding the cliffs during their breeding season.

Gannets crowding the cliffs during their breeding season. Photo: Marisa Cashill

