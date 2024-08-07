IN PICTURES: Here's 31 adorable photos of Bridlington Animal Park in summer

Bridlington Animal Park is located on Covert Lane, Carnaby, Bridlington, and can be found by following signposts from the town centre.
The animal park is home to a number of unusual animals, ranging from flamingos, owls and other birds, to raccoons, lemurs and other mammals.
The park offers many different experiences, including a ‘Meet the Meerkat’ experience and many birds of prey events.
There is a playground for children to enjoy, as well as a gift shop and a close-by cafe.
Visit https://bridlingtonanimalpark.co.uk/ to find out more.
