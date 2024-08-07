Check out the photos below!Check out the photos below!
IN PICTURES: Here's 31 adorable photos of Bridlington Animal Park in summer

By Claudia Bowes
Published 7th Aug 2024, 16:44 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2024, 16:57 BST
Here is a selection of fantastic photos taken at Bridlington Animal Park - a must-see attraction for any animal lover visiting the Yorkshire Coast during the summer holidays this year.

Bridlington Animal Park is located on Covert Lane, Carnaby, Bridlington, and can be found by following signposts from the town centre.

The animal park is home to a number of unusual animals, ranging from flamingos, owls and other birds, to raccoons, lemurs and other mammals.

The park offers many different experiences, including a ‘Meet the Meerkat’ experience and many birds of prey events.

There is a playground for children to enjoy, as well as a gift shop and a close-by cafe.

Visit https://bridlingtonanimalpark.co.uk/ to find out more.

A peacock welcome party!

Bridlington Animal Park

A peacock welcome party! Photo: Claudia Bowes

Flamingos, scarlet ibis and other colourful birds all living in harmony.

Bridlington Animal Park

Flamingos, scarlet ibis and other colourful birds all living in harmony. Photo: Claudia Bowes

Emus are a type of flightless bird that can run up to 50 km/h.

Bridlington Animal Park

Emus are a type of flightless bird that can run up to 50 km/h. Photo: Claudia Bowes

A family of lemurs huddling up high.

Bridlington Animal Park

A family of lemurs huddling up high. Photo: Claudia Bowes

