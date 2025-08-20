Check out the photos below!placeholder image
IN PICTURES: Here's a selection of fantastic photos from The Egton Show

By Claudia Bowes
Published 20th Aug 2025, 17:21 BST
Today (August 20) was the annual Egton Show, and the day was a great success, pulling in thousands of visitors to the North York Moors.

Regularly pulling in crowds in their thousands, Egton Show makes for a great family day out during the school holidays and goes ahead come rain or shine.

There was a range animal exhibits for people to enjoy across the field including rabbits, poultry, some astonishing vegetables, horses, cows, sheep, vintage machinery and much more.

Visitors could browse through a huge range of trade stands and enjoyed a variety of entertainment at the show, as well a fairground, with plenty of refreshment options.

Egton Show is run by a dedicated team of voluntary committee members who would love to hear from anyone who’d like to get involved.

Visit https://www.egtonshow.org.uk/ for more information.

Check out the photos below!

Victoria Wilson and her daughter with their prize winning sheep

1. Egton Show 2025

Victoria Wilson and her daughter with their prize winning sheep Photo: Richard Ponter

Rose Thompson ready for the showground with her Bull.

2. Egton Show 2025

Rose Thompson ready for the showground with her Bull. Photo: Richard Ponter

Rhona and Louisa Brown with their prize winning cow.

3. Egton Show 2025

Rhona and Louisa Brown with their prize winning cow. Photo: Richard Ponter

Chris Wilson on his vintage tractor.

4. Egton Show 2025

Chris Wilson on his vintage tractor. Photo: Richard Ponter

