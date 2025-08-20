IN PICTURES: Here's a selection of fantastic photos from The Egton Show

Regularly pulling in crowds in their thousands, Egton Show makes for a great family day out during the school holidays and goes ahead come rain or shine.

There was a range animal exhibits for people to enjoy across the field including rabbits, poultry, some astonishing vegetables, horses, cows, sheep, vintage machinery and much more.

Visitors could browse through a huge range of trade stands and enjoyed a variety of entertainment at the show, as well a fairground, with plenty of refreshment options.

Egton Show is run by a dedicated team of voluntary committee members who would love to hear from anyone who’d like to get involved.

Visit https://www.egtonshow.org.uk/ for more information.

1 . Egton Show 2025 Victoria Wilson and her daughter with their prize winning sheep Photo: Richard Ponter

2 . Egton Show 2025 Rose Thompson ready for the showground with her Bull. Photo: Richard Ponter

3 . Egton Show 2025 Rhona and Louisa Brown with their prize winning cow. Photo: Richard Ponter