IN PICTURES: Here's some amazing photos of Yorkshire Day celebrations at Bridlington’s Sewerby Hall

The East Yorkshire historic house hosts the event celebrating all things Yorkshire every year.
‘God’s own county’ was represented through a variety of exciting activities, such as flat cap throwing and a Morris Dancer performance. To start the day’s festivities, the Yorkshire Declaration was read by the East Riding of Yorkshire Council Chairman at 11:49am, supported by the East Riding Town Crier.
Visitors enjoyed music from the Orangery while the Edwardian Kitchen opened up for those wanting to learn traditional Yorkshire recipes, found in the East Riding Archives. There was also a chance to make your own Yorkshire Flag to take home.
The Yorkshire Makers Festival was also held at Sewerby Hall, with a variety of local stalls showcasing their wares.
Check out the photos below!
