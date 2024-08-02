Check out the photos below!Check out the photos below!
IN PICTURES: Here's some amazing photos of Yorkshire Day celebrations at Bridlington’s Sewerby Hall

By Claudia Bowes
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 11:30 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2024, 11:31 BST
Take a look at our selection of fantastic photos from the Yorkshire Day festivities held at Bridlington’s Sewerby Hall.

The East Yorkshire historic house hosts the event celebrating all things Yorkshire every year.

‘God’s own county’ was represented through a variety of exciting activities, such as flat cap throwing and a Morris Dancer performance. To start the day’s festivities, the Yorkshire Declaration was read by the East Riding of Yorkshire Council Chairman at 11:49am, supported by the East Riding Town Crier.

Visitors enjoyed music from the Orangery while the Edwardian Kitchen opened up for those wanting to learn traditional Yorkshire recipes, found in the East Riding Archives. There was also a chance to make your own Yorkshire Flag to take home.

The Yorkshire Makers Festival was also held at Sewerby Hall, with a variety of local stalls showcasing their wares.

Marie Gascoigne Cllr Linda Bayram and Robert Chester keeping an eye on the record during the Flat Cap throwing.

Marie Gascoigne Cllr Linda Bayram and Robert Chester keeping an eye on the record during the Flat Cap throwing. Photo: Richard Ponter

A big cheer for Yorkshire Day Cllr Linda Byram and Town Crier Michael Wood.

A big cheer for Yorkshire Day Cllr Linda Byram and Town Crier Michael Wood. Photo: Richard Ponter

Ready for a big throw for the Flat Cap throwing event.

Ready for a big throw for the Flat Cap throwing event. Photo: Richard Ponter

With an abundance of local makers and businesses at the event, there were plenty of treats for the afternoon.

With an abundance of local makers and businesses at the event, there were plenty of treats for the afternoon. Photo: Richard Ponter

