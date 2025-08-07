Check out the photos below!placeholder image
IN PICTURES: Here's some incredible photos from this year's Thornton-le-Dale Show

By Claudia Bowes
Published 7th Aug 2025, 11:01 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2025, 11:07 BST
Thornton-le-Dale Show, one of the largest country shows in North Yorkshire, took place on Wednesday (August 6) with a fine display of livestock and all things countryside.

The day was full of events and featured a packed programme to suit all ages and interests, with one of the highlights of the day being freestyle motocross from James Squibb.

Animal classes included; horses, sheep, cattle, pigs, goats, ferrets, dogs, rabbits, guinea pigs and pigeons.

Other classes included; vintage tractors, produce, handicrafts, art, photography, woodworking, fruit liqueurs, shepherds crooks, garden produce and flowers.

A licensed bar and various food stalls were spread around the showground, offering a wide variety of options to eat and drink.

The main ring featured a number of exciting events, such as sheepdog displays, ferret and falconry, The Derwent Hunt Parade of Hounds, professional wrestling, terrier racing and more.

Live music was provided by the Railroad Hobos, the Robert Schmuck Trio and the Dave Clegg Band.

Clair Stevenson views the flowers.

1. Thornton-le-Dale Show 2025

Clair Stevenson views the flowers. Photo: Richard Ponter

Judging the sheep.

2. Thornton-le-Dale Show 2025

Judging the sheep. Photo: Richard Ponter

Pigeon racing with Bob Jackson.

3. Thornton-le-Dale Show 2025

Pigeon racing with Bob Jackson. Photo: Richard Ponter

Veg on display.

4. Thornton-le-Dale Show 2025

Veg on display. Photo: Richard Ponter

