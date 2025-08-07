IN PICTURES: Here's some incredible photos from this year's Thornton-le-Dale Show

The day was full of events and featured a packed programme to suit all ages and interests, with one of the highlights of the day being freestyle motocross from James Squibb.

Animal classes included; horses, sheep, cattle, pigs, goats, ferrets, dogs, rabbits, guinea pigs and pigeons.

Other classes included; vintage tractors, produce, handicrafts, art, photography, woodworking, fruit liqueurs, shepherds crooks, garden produce and flowers.

A licensed bar and various food stalls were spread around the showground, offering a wide variety of options to eat and drink.

The main ring featured a number of exciting events, such as sheepdog displays, ferret and falconry, The Derwent Hunt Parade of Hounds, professional wrestling, terrier racing and more.

Live music was provided by the Railroad Hobos, the Robert Schmuck Trio and the Dave Clegg Band.

Check out the amazing photos below!

Clair Stevenson views the flowers. Photo: Richard Ponter

Pigeon racing with Bob Jackson. Photo: Richard Ponter