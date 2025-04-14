IN PICTURES: New food festival attracts hundreds of visitors to sunny Scarborough

The event celebrated world cuisine and handcrafted goods, bringing a mix of international flavours, artisan products and family-friendly entertainment.

The event took place at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on April 12 and 13, and the venue was bustling with hundreds of visitors enjoying the spring sun.

Featuring 50 independent stallholders, the two-day free event offered everything from Yorkshire crumbles and artisan cheese to locally made spirits and indulgent sweet treats.

It is hoped the festival will boost the local economy by attracting visitors earlier in the tourist season.

Take a look at the stunning photos below!

