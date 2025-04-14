Check out the photos below!Check out the photos below!
IN PICTURES: New food festival attracts hundreds of visitors to sunny Scarborough

By Claudia Bowes
Published 14th Apr 2025, 12:14 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2025, 12:27 BST
Here is a selection of photos from the brand new Scarborough Food and Drink Festival, which recently took place at the Open Air Theatre.

The event celebrated world cuisine and handcrafted goods, bringing a mix of international flavours, artisan products and family-friendly entertainment.

The event took place at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on April 12 and 13, and the venue was bustling with hundreds of visitors enjoying the spring sun.

Featuring 50 independent stallholders, the two-day free event offered everything from Yorkshire crumbles and artisan cheese to locally made spirits and indulgent sweet treats.

It is hoped the festival will boost the local economy by attracting visitors earlier in the tourist season.

Carey and Kirsty with their tasty treats.

1. Scarborough Food and Drinks Festival

Carey and Kirsty with their tasty treats. Photo: Richard Ponter

Buying some sweet treats.

2. Scarborough Food and Drinks Festival

Buying some sweet treats. Photo: Richard Ponter

Phil offers an scrumptious sausage roll to Alfie.

3. Scarborough Food and Drinks Festival

Phil offers an scrumptious sausage roll to Alfie. Photo: Richard Ponter

The new event also complements Filey Food Festival, which returns this year with events on April 19 and 20, June 7 and 8, August 9 and 10 and October 11 and 12.

4. Scarborough Food and Drinks Festival

The new event also complements Filey Food Festival, which returns this year with events on April 19 and 20, June 7 and 8, August 9 and 10 and October 11 and 12. Photo: Richard Ponter

