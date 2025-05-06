IN PICTURES: Special VE Day event at Moorland Railway near Scarborough raises money for Samaritans

On the first Sunday of each month, until September, owners Lisa and Alan Williams open their normally private railway and gardens to the public in aid of various charities, including this year local branches of Samaritans, Alzheimer’s and Guide Dogs as well as the Rainbow Centre in Scarborough and Yorkshire Coast Dog Rescue.

In honour of the 80th anniversary of VE Day, Winston Churchill, a Battle of Britain Steam locomotive, is now a new attraction at the Moorland Railway and many visitors attended the event especially to see the locomotive.

Teas and coffee and a range of home-made cakes and scones were available together with a tombola and plant stall.

Train Rides are free but this year a minimum donation of £1 per ride is asked to help offset increasing costs.

Open from 2pm to 5pm, you can find the Moorland Railway and Gardens just off the A171 at The Falcon Inn, then just follow the ribbons.

The next event will take place on Sunday, June 1.

Check out the fantastic photos below!

Moorland Railway and Gardens VE Day event Owners Lisa and Alan Williams enjoying the sunshine.

Moorland Railway and Gardens VE Day event Libby, Gill and Paula from the The Samaritans raising awareness.

Moorland Railway and Gardens VE Day event Setting off on a grand adventure!