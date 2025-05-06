Check out the photos below!Check out the photos below!
IN PICTURES: Special VE Day event at Moorland Railway near Scarborough raises money for Samaritans

By Claudia Bowes
Published 6th May 2025, 16:22 BST
The private Moorland Railway and Gardens at Staintondale re-opened on Sunday May 4 – here are a selection of stunning photos from the event which marked 80th anniversary of VE Day

On the first Sunday of each month, until September, owners Lisa and Alan Williams open their normally private railway and gardens to the public in aid of various charities, including this year local branches of Samaritans, Alzheimer’s and Guide Dogs as well as the Rainbow Centre in Scarborough and Yorkshire Coast Dog Rescue.

In honour of the 80th anniversary of VE Day, Winston Churchill, a Battle of Britain Steam locomotive, is now a new attraction at the Moorland Railway and many visitors attended the event especially to see the locomotive.

Teas and coffee and a range of home-made cakes and scones were available together with a tombola and plant stall.

Train Rides are free but this year a minimum donation of £1 per ride is asked to help offset increasing costs.

Open from 2pm to 5pm, you can find the Moorland Railway and Gardens just off the A171 at The Falcon Inn, then just follow the ribbons.

The next event will take place on Sunday, June 1.

Owners Lisa and Alan Williams enjoying the sunshine.

1. Moorland Railway and Gardens VE Day event

Owners Lisa and Alan Williams enjoying the sunshine. Photo: Richard Ponter

Libby, Gill and Paula from the The Samaritans raising awareness.

2. Moorland Railway and Gardens VE Day event

Libby, Gill and Paula from the The Samaritans raising awareness. Photo: Richard Ponter

Setting off on a grand adventure!

3. Moorland Railway and Gardens VE Day event

Setting off on a grand adventure! Photo: Richard Ponter

Janet, Denise, Celia and Pat with Mia indulging in some gorgeous baked goods.

4. Moorland Railway and Gardens VE Day event

Janet, Denise, Celia and Pat with Mia indulging in some gorgeous baked goods. Photo: Richard Ponter

