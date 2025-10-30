Check out the photos below!placeholder image
IN PICTURES: Spooktacular event haunts Scarborough SEA LIFE for Halloween half-term

By Claudia Bowes
Published 30th Oct 2025, 12:07 GMT
Here is a selection of fantastic photos as Halloween descends upon Scarborough SEA LIFE this half-term.

SEA LIFE Scarborough visitors are invited to join Serafina the Sea Witch’s army of Sea Defenders at the Ascarium by following an immersive trail to help her keep her fellow sea creatures safe and look after the ocean.

Participants can discover the tricks & enjoy the treats as they solve the sea witch’s magical challenges and help save ocean creatures.

The event has been open since October 19 and will continue until November 3. Visit https://www.visitsealife.com/scarborough/explore/events/ascarium/ for further information.

Having great fun on the spooktacular trail.

1. Ascarium at SEA LIFE Scarborough

Having great fun on the spooktacular trail. Photo: Richard Ponter

Taking in the sites.

2. Ascarium at SEA LIFE Scarborough

Taking in the sites. Photo: Richard Ponter

Spooky goings-on!

3. Ascarium at SEA LIFE Scarborough

Spooky goings-on! Photo: Richard Ponter

Cooking a witches brew!

4. Ascarium at SEA LIFE Scarborough

Cooking a witches brew! Photo: SEA LIFE

