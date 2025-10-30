IN PICTURES: Spooktacular event haunts Scarborough SEA LIFE for Halloween half-term

SEA LIFE Scarborough visitors are invited to join Serafina the Sea Witch’s army of Sea Defenders at the Ascarium by following an immersive trail to help her keep her fellow sea creatures safe and look after the ocean.

Participants can discover the tricks & enjoy the treats as they solve the sea witch’s magical challenges and help save ocean creatures.

The event has been open since October 19 and will continue until November 3. Visit https://www.visitsealife.com/scarborough/explore/events/ascarium/ for further information.

Check out the incredible images below!

1 . Ascarium at SEA LIFE Scarborough Having great fun on the spooktacular trail. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Ascarium at SEA LIFE Scarborough Taking in the sites. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Ascarium at SEA LIFE Scarborough Spooky goings-on! Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4 . Ascarium at SEA LIFE Scarborough Cooking a witches brew! Photo: SEA LIFE Photo Sales