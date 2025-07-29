Check out the photos below!placeholder image
IN PICTURES: Stunning photos from the fun-filled Bridlington RNLI Open Day

By Claudia Bowes
Published 29th Jul 2025, 12:16 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2025, 12:17 BST
Here is a selection of fantastic photos taken as the Bridlington Lifeboat Station opened its doors and welcomed the public for the annual RNLI Open Day.

Bridlington Lifeboat has celebrated their open day (formerly known as flag day) on the last Saturday of July for well over 50 years, and this year was no different.

The event took place on Saturday (July 26) at the Bridlington Lifeboat Station, where the public met the crew and the fundraisers to see what it is like to be a volunteer for the RNLI.

Visitors could also see at close quarters the two lifeboats at the station, which are the Shannon class all-weather boat Antony Patrick Jones and the D class inshore lifeboat Ernie Wellings.

A spokesperson for Bridlington RNLI said via social media: “Wow, what a wonderful day! As always, this was a great day full of entertainment, live music, cakes, burgers, ice creams, various stalls, and the appearance of Stormy Stan. And even the rain stayed away!

“Thank you to everyone who visited us, you certainly helped to make it such a fantastic day. Also, a big thank you to the various organisations who supported us, we could not have done it without you all.

“You can still purchase the new Bridlington RNLI 2026 calendar, only £12, ask at the lifeboat station or message on Facebook us if you would like buy one.

"Good to meet many friends, old and new, and we hope to see you all again in 2026.”

Check out the amazing photos below!

Volunteer Crew Dave and Sarah getting prepared for the day.

1. Bridlington RNLI Open Day 2025

Volunteer Crew Dave and Sarah getting prepared for the day. Photo: RNLI/Mike Milner

The Jolly Rogers’ ukulele group performed at the event.

2. Bridlington RNLI Open Day 2025

The Jolly Rogers’ ukulele group performed at the event. Photo: RNLI/Mike Milner

One of the amazing fundraising volunteers who helped make the day run smoothly.

3. Bridlington RNLI Open Day 2025

One of the amazing fundraising volunteers who helped make the day run smoothly. Photo: RNLI/Mike Milner

RNLI200 reproduction of Henry Freeman (aka Bob Taylor).

4. Bridlington RNLI Open Day 2025

RNLI200 reproduction of Henry Freeman (aka Bob Taylor). Photo: RNLI/Mike Milner

