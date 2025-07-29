Check out the photos below!placeholder image
Check out the photos below!

IN PICTURES: Take a look as Tv's Taskmaster takes over Scarborough Castle for the summer holidays

By Claudia Bowes
Published 29th Jul 2025, 14:22 BST
Here is a selection of fantastic photos as BAFTA-winning show Taskmaster arrives at Scarborough Castle for the summer.

English Heritage and Taskmaster have joined forces to bring a unique entertainment experience to some heritage sites, including Scarborough, presenting a series of engaging and playful tasks at iconic locations.

The partnership promises a summer filled with fun, history, and adventure, offering visitors a chance to engage in Taskmaster-themed challenges amid the rich backdrop of some of the nation’s most treasured sites.

The comedy panel game show is presented by comedian and musician Alex Horne and Greg Davies (The InBetweeners).

Beth Stone, Head of Visitor Engagement and Experience at English Heritage, said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with the Taskmaster team this summer.

"From tasks such as becoming a monarch and making your own laws to creating your own solstice our visitors can expect a host of fun with a history twist at many of our properties and of course, plenty of rubber ducks!”

The Taskmaster experience arrived at Scarborough Castle on July 19, and will be open until August 31.

Visit https://www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/whats-on/scarborough-castle-summer-of-fun-19-jul-31-aug-25/ for more information.

Check out the photos below!

Family fun with the puzzles.

1. Taskmaster at Scarborough Castle

Family fun with the puzzles. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Picture perfect!

2. Taskmaster at Scarborough Castle

Picture perfect! Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Having great fun!

3. Taskmaster at Scarborough Castle

Having great fun! Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Collecting the challenge.

4. Taskmaster at Scarborough Castle

Collecting the challenge. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:TaskmasterEnglish HeritageGreg Davies
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice