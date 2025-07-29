IN PICTURES: Take a look as Tv's Taskmaster takes over Scarborough Castle for the summer holidays

English Heritage and Taskmaster have joined forces to bring a unique entertainment experience to some heritage sites, including Scarborough, presenting a series of engaging and playful tasks at iconic locations.

The partnership promises a summer filled with fun, history, and adventure, offering visitors a chance to engage in Taskmaster-themed challenges amid the rich backdrop of some of the nation’s most treasured sites.

The comedy panel game show is presented by comedian and musician Alex Horne and Greg Davies (The InBetweeners).

Beth Stone, Head of Visitor Engagement and Experience at English Heritage, said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with the Taskmaster team this summer.

"From tasks such as becoming a monarch and making your own laws to creating your own solstice our visitors can expect a host of fun with a history twist at many of our properties and of course, plenty of rubber ducks!”

The Taskmaster experience arrived at Scarborough Castle on July 19, and will be open until August 31.

Visit https://www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/whats-on/scarborough-castle-summer-of-fun-19-jul-31-aug-25/ for more information.

Check out the photos below!

1 . Taskmaster at Scarborough Castle Family fun with the puzzles. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Taskmaster at Scarborough Castle Having great fun! Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales