IN PICTURES: Take a look at the beautiful orchid festival at Burton Agnes near Bridlington

Looking for something to do over the Easter Holidays? Then check out the stunning Orchid Festival at Burton Agnes.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 27th Mar 2024, 16:04 GMT

Here is a selection of fantastic photos taken at the festival.

The Festival started on place from March 23 and will be open until April 7, from 11am until 5pm every day. T

Throughout the week, visitors will be able to gain specialist advice from the Hall’s gardeners about growing and caring for their own orchids.

Visitors will also be able to choose orchids from a wide selection for sale in the Top Glasshouse.

During the event the gardens, café and shop are open and dogs on leads are welcome outdoors.

Visit https://bit.ly/3ngiqkf to purchase tickets.

Burton Agnes Hall members can visit free and do not need to book.

Head Gardener Jeremy Palmer is pictured getting arrangements ready.

1. Orchid Festival at Burton Agnes Hall

Photo: Simon Hulme

Colourful and highly-scented orchids in a number of stunning varieties have taken centre stage at the Hall.

2. Orchid Festival at Burton Agnes Hall

Photo: Simon Hulme

Head Gardener preparing the Hall for the festivities.

3. Orchid Festival at Burton Agnes Hall

Photo: Simon Hulme

The creative schemes organised by the Hall celebrate the drama and diversity of this fascinating plant family, which grow exceptionally well as houseplants in our cool climate.

4. Orchid Festival at Burton Agnes Hall

Photo: Simon Hulme

