IN PICTURES: Take a look at these incredible photos as Planet Circus OMG! returns to Scarborough for the summer

Planet Circus is fast emerging as one of the leading names in circus entertainment. This magical Big Top production brings traditional circus entertainment bang up to date with a thrilling 2 hour production for all the family.

The show features acts from across the globe including the beautiful Jenny Glowacki on her cloud-swing with her amazing trapeze skills

Among the dazzling array of performers is a remarkable juggler from Iran, showcasing his highly skilled and mesmerising which will wow audiences.

Timea, Hungary’s finest foot juggler captivates with her elegant and harmonious performance. Joining her is fellow Hungarian Krisztian, whose awe-inspiring German wheel routine, performed alongside the graceful Kelly, is set to leave spectators breathless.

No circus would be complete without a touch of daring, and the ever-popular Wheel of Death does not disappoint. Suspended high in the roof of the big top, Victor and the sensational Emilia Pavlov return with their pulse-racing, death-defying stunts that continue to wow and terrify in equal measure.

Adding even more flair to the lineup are Stefaneli, a talented quick-change duo from Bulgaria. Their lightning-fast costume transformations and a jaw-dropping spaceship aerial performance promise to dazzle audiences of all ages.

A highlight of the show is the ever popular Globe Of Speed, with the fearless FMX stunt team racing at speeds of up to 70mph — all above the heads of the astonished crowd.

Check out the incredible photos below!

1 . Planet Circus OMG! comes to Scarborough The big top was filled with an excited audience watching the spectacle. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Planet Circus OMG! comes to Scarborough Motorbike stunts wowed the crowd! Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Planet Circus OMG! comes to Scarborough A talented juggler puts on a show. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4 . Planet Circus OMG! comes to Scarborough Amazing acrobatics! Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales